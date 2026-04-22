The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) proudly announces this year’s highly anticipated Franchise Asia Philippines 2026 International Conference, happening on April 23, 2026 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

Recognized as the country’s premier franchise event, this year’s conference gathers visionary leaders, trailblazing entrepreneurs, and global industry experts under one powerful theme: “Franchising Together: ASEAN to the WORLD.” The event is designed to inspire collaboration, unlock cross-border opportunities, and position ASEAN brands for global success.

A Platform for Growth, Innovation, and Global Expansion

Franchise Asia Philippines 2026 International Conference aims to empower delegates with forward-thinking strategies, meaningful connections, and practical insights to scale their businesses beyond borders. Attendees can expect a dynamic exchange of ideas from some of the most respected voices in franchising and business leadership.

Interactive Business Solution Roundtables

Before the formal opening, participants are already engaged in Business Solution Roundtables, offering hands-on discussions with experts on improving profitability, strengthening operations, and adapting to a rapidly evolving business environment.

Keynote Address & Inspirational Message

The conference will open with a keynote by the “Father of Philippine Franchising,” Dr. Samie Lim, CFE, who will share key principles behind his success and contributions to nation-building, followed by an inspiring message from Mr. Steven T. Tan, President of SM Supermalls, on leadership, innovation, and growth in today’s evolving retail landscape.

High-Impact Panel Discussions

This event features a powerful lineup of forums tackling key issues and opportunities in franchising:

The C-Suite Forum: Franchising Together — ASEAN to the World will bring together top executives to explore leadership strategies, innovation, and pathways to global expansion, led by resource speaker Mr. Rod Bristol, CFE, Director of Profit Soup, with reactor-panelists Mr. Jose Victor Paterno of 7-Eleven, Mr. Steve Benitez of Bo’s Coffee, Mr. Robert Trota, CFE of Max’s Group, Inc., and Ms. Melodina Isaguirre of Tapa King

In The Great Debate Forum: “Expanding? Company-Owned vs. Franchise,” industry leaders will tackle the advantages and challenges of expansion models, featuring Consul Enunina Mangio of Samgyeop Masarap Unlimited Korean BBQ, Mr. Dan Hayton of PLK Phils. Inc. (Popeyes) on the Company-owned Position and Mr. Joel Cruz of Aficionado, and Mr. Miguel Kyan Aman of Miguelito’s International Corporation on the Franchise Position.

The program will also spotlight AI, Innovation & Future-Defining Technologies through a TED-style presentation by Mr. Antonilo Mauricio of the Global AI Council and Mr. Vic Tria of PLDT Inc. and Multisys Technologies, focusing on leveraging emerging technologies for growth while addressing ethics and risks.

Moreover, The Coffee Story: Hot, Cold & Next? will feature leading coffee innovators Mr. Venon Tian of ZUS Coffee, Mr. Rami Chahwan of Pickup Coffee, Mr. Benjamin Joseph Batac, CFE of Grainsmart Café, and Mr. Rolando Garcia of BigBrew, who will discuss trends, differentiation, and the industry’s future.

The C-Suite Forum: Successful Succession will present real-life insights on leadership transitions from family-led businesses, with speakers from Ms. Alice Liu, President & CEO and Mr. Bryan Liu, VP for Strategy and Operations of Golden ABC, Inc. (Penshoppe), Ms. Violeta Lapid, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Anais Lapid, Chief Operating Officer of R. Lapid’s Premium Chicharon, and Mr. Bobby Claudio, CFE, Founder with Mr. Toby Claudio, President of Toby’s Sports.

Finally, The ASEAN Journey: Start-up to Scale-up will highlight entrepreneurial success stories across Southeast Asia, featuring Mr. Deric Yeo of US Pizza and other global brands (Malaysia), Dr. Varongsri Poothakool of Math Talent (Thailand), and Ms. Yupi Nguyen of Happi Tea (Vietnam), sharing their experiences in scaling businesses and navigating regional markets.

Closing Keynote

The conference will conclude with an inspiring closing keynote from the “Mother of Philippine Franchising,” Dr. Bing Sibal-Limjoco, CFE, who will share her vision for the future of franchising and strategies for sustained growth.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss the Franchise Asia Philippines 2026 International Conference?

✔ 6 high-impact plenary sessions

✔ 27 world-class speakers sharing real-world insights

✔ 20 peer-to-peer roundtables for practical learning

✔ High-value networking opportunities

Secure Your Spot Now! Take advantage of the early bird rates available until April 3, 2026!

Don’t just keep up — lead the future of franchising.

For registration and more information, visit:

https://www.franchiseasiaph.com/conferenceprogram

Event Partners

CO-PRESENTOR: PLDT; POWERED BY: Carrier (Concepcion Industrial Corporation, Carrier & Shark Ninja), GCash, and SM Supermalls; PLATINUM: 7-Eleven, Jollibee, Megaworld, Seaoil, and The Generics Pharmacy; GOLD: BPI, Araneta Center, Grainsmart, Living Water Station, Miguelitos, Potato Corner, Pick Up Coffee, BDO, Robinsons Malls, Globaltronics, Francorp, TOYOTA, and Qualiplus; SILVER: BBK, LT & G Credit Line, Big Brew, Famous Belgian Waffles, K2 Pharmacy, Kurimi Milk Tea Bar, Master Siomai, Max’s, Mister Donut, Phoenix LPG, Purenectar, Shawarma Shack, Ai-CHA Food PH Inc., Cotti Coffee PH, PAPA BURGER, Uncle John’s, UnionBank of the Philippines, Unioil Petroleum Phils, Inc., Xentro Malls, SKY PAY, Oryspa, CBRC; BRONZE: B-Hive Solutions, Inc., Bench, Coolaire, Fruitas, Generika, Julie’s Bakeshop, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK) Philippines Inc., Powerhouse, Lawson Philippines, Inc., Mayet De La Rosa Fine Jewelry Corp., Shakey’s, Waltermart, Takoyadon, Villa Tuna, Converge, SRC – SDCC Realty Corp., Kyukyu Concept Inc., Giordano, COREnergy, Landbank, and Island Souvenirs; EVENT PARTNER: UFranchise, ActionCOACH, Carrier, Shark Ninja, KFC, Chowking, Greenwich, Mang Inasal, Red Ribbon; Max’s, Pancake House, Yellow Cab, Jimac, BCS, BLIMS, Mitsubishi Motors, WIPO, Kenny Rogers, CTC, McDonalds, Binalot, Shroomly Yours, Terio’s, Balay Baler, TPB

MEDIA PARTNERS: GMA Network, NET 25 Eagle Broadcasting Corp., Philstar Media Group, BusinessWorld, Business Mirror / Philippine Graphics, Asian Journal / Balikbayan Magazine, Philippine Daily Inquirer, INQUIRER.NET, Balita, Kwento, Serbisyo, Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp., Manila Standard, Malaya Business Insight, PTV 4, Tech and Lifestyle Journal, Where’s RR, and Media Blitz.

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