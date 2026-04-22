Fourteen provinces can now begin procurement for their classroom construction projects to address the nationwide classroom gap of 144,000, according to the Department of Education (DepEd).

“This is part of President Bongbong Marcos’ directive to streamline the construction of education facilities by partnering with local government units (LGUs),” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in a news release on Wednesday.

“By using locals’ capacity and knowledge, we can build classrooms faster, which is indispensable to our teachers and students,” he added.

Under the agency’s Classroom Building Program, qualified provinces include Ifugao, Sorsogon, Mt. Province, Abra, Quezon, Samar, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Oriental Mindoro, Biliran, Dinagat Island, Misamis Oriental, Southern Leyte, and Siquijor.

The supplemental Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) noted that participating provinces and cities will be responsible for construction, fund management, and compliance with procurement and building laws.

The agreement also mandates LGUs to open and maintain separate trust accounts and submit monthly and quarterly financial reports to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the construction.

Meanwhile, DepEd will continue to oversee project designs and conduct validation inspections to maintain national building standards and departmental specifications across all classrooms.

DepEd has also opened the bidding for the first three contract packages of the Public-Private Partnership for School Infrastructure Project Phase III (PSIP III).

Through the PSIP III, 3,563 classrooms in 329 project sites across the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Regions I through V, are expected to undergo construction and maintenance.

“This unified commitment between the national government and local leaders seeks to provide safer, more conducive environments for millions of Filipino learners,” the DepEd said in a news release.

Earlier this week, Mr. Marcos ordered the release of P7.27 billion to fund the construction of 4,960 classrooms and furniture to ease classroom congestion in overcrowded schools and underserved communities nationwide. — Almira Louise S. Martinez