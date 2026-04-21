By Pexcel John Bacon

JAPAN’S DECISION to ease its defense export restrictions could accelerate Philippine military modernization by opening access to advanced equipment and deepening security cooperation amid rising regional tensions, Manila’s Defense department said.

Japan on Tuesday unveiled its biggest overhaul of defense export rules in decades, scrapping restrictions on overseas arms sales and opening the way for exports of warships, missiles and other weapons.

The move aimed at strengthening Japan’s defense industrial base marks another step away from the pacifist restraints that have shaped its postwar security policy.

Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are also straining US weapons production, expanding opportunities for Japan. At the same time, US allies in Europe and Asia are looking to diversify suppliers as Washington’s long-held security commitments look less certain under President Donald J. Trump.

“No single country can now protect its own peace and security alone, and partner countries that support each other in terms of defense equipment are necessary,” Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a post on X.

The revision approved by Ms. Takaichi’s government removes five export categories that had limited most military exports to rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping equipment. Ministers and officials will instead assess the merits of each proposed sale.

Japan will keep in place three export principles that commit it to strict screening, controls on transfers to third countries and a ban on sales to countries involved in conflict. But in a presentation outlining the changes, the government said exceptions could be made when deemed necessary for national security.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. on Tuesday said this will allow the Philippines access to “defense articles of the highest quality and supportability” which could boost the country’s resilience as well as contribute to regional stability.

“Our defense partnership with Japanese has entered a new era of working together and with other like-minded partners to secure our individual and collective rights and entitlements under international law through principled advocacy buttressed by deterrence,” he said in a statement, shared on the Defense department’s official Facebook page.

Mr. Teodoro noted he will visit his counterpart, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, soon to discuss “mechanisms for a strong and responsive alliance.”

Japanese officials and diplomats have told Reuters that countries ranging from Poland to the Philippines are exploring procurement opportunities as they modernize their forces. One of the first deals could be the export of used warships to Manila, two of the sources said.

BEYOND PROCUREMENT

The easing of Japan’s defense export rules could allow the Philippines to acquire defense capabilities, such as radar systems, air defense systems, and patrol vessels, at lesser costs, Josue Raphael J. Cortez, diplomacy and international affairs lecturer at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, said.

“This can open up doors for the Philippines to acquire unmanned drones from Japan which can be helpful not just in ensuring order and security within our borders, but also in attaining our goal of a self-reliant defense posture,” he told BusinessWorld via Messenger chat.

“Given that the nature of warfare today is best highlighted already by drones — part and parcel of asymmetrical warfare — then such acquisition can significantly harness our capabilities.”

He added that this could open opportunities beyond procurement, as the Philippines’ Luzon Economic Corridor plan with Japan and the US positions the Southeast Asian nation strategically to produce parts for these high value assets.

Chester B. Cabalza, president and founder of International Development and Security Cooperation, likewise expects the Philippine semiconductor and shipping industry to benefit from Japan’s eased military rules.

“Tokyo has been a reliable friend of Manila not only on infrastructure programs but also on defense capability and military modernization,” Mr. Cabalza said in a separate Messenger chat, noting this development builds on the country’s Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan.

“Manila has strong semiconductor exports which are strong components in emerging defense tech and artificial intelligence. The Philippines also has capability in shipping and navigational skill which could help the naval power of Japan.”

Mr. Teodoro also acknowledges Japan’s assistance under its Official Security Assistance during natural calamities and cited an upcoming engagement with Japan.

“I look forward to the visit of Hon. Shinjiro Koizumi soon where we will discuss anchoring mechanisms for a strong and responsive alliance,” Mr. Teodoro said. — with Reuters