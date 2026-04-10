Private schools are allowed to implement a blended learning modality and flexible teacher training to cut expenses amid the nationwide energy crisis, according to the Department of Education (DepEd).

“We understand the challenges our private schools are facing,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in a news release on Thursday.

“We want to give them the flexibility to manage rising operational costs while protecting the quality of learning,” he added.

While face-to-face learning remains the “default mode” among schools, the DepEd memorandum dated Tuesday allows alternative arrangements for private schools.

The blended learning modality under the new memorandum allows private schools to continue five-day face-to-face classes or combine them with remote synchronous or asynchronous learning, provided they follow the prescribed model and inform their Schools Division Office at least five days before implementation.

“Regional and division offices have been directed to monitor how the adjusted learning modalities are implemented in private schools,” the department said in the same news release on Thursday.

Reports from the private sector must include revised class schedules and plans to ensure learning continuity among students.

The memorandum noted that private school students from Kindergarten to Grade 6 may have once-a-week remote classes to “protect foundational literacy and numeracy development”.

Meanwhile, junior and senior high school students may join classes remotely two days and three days a week, respectively.

Flexible formats, including online, asynchronous, or hybrid, for teacher training and professional development are also encouraged by the agency to minimize travel and energy consumption.

“The flexibility will remain in effect while the national energy emergency is in force,” the department said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared a State of National Emergency Crisis last Mar. 24, following the nation’s lowering oil supply due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. — Almira Louise S. Martinez