As conversations around sustainability continue to grow, many consumers are becoming more intentional in their everyday choices, from the products they use to the impact they leave behind. But for some, the shift toward greener living can still feel overwhelming, often perceived as expensive, inconvenient, or difficult to maintain.

This Earth Month, Watsons is making that transition easier. They invite customers to shop more consciously, balancing sustainability with smart spending, and turning everyday purchases into more intentional choices. By offering exclusive deals on their wide range of sustainable products and brands, they empower their customers to make better choices for themselves and the planet. With curated offers under its Sustainable Choices category, Watsons makes it easier than ever for shoppers to find options that align with their values across beauty, personal care, and wellness.

Running from April 18–22, shoppers can enjoy Buy 1 Get 1, Up to 50% Off on participating sustainable choices products from brands such as Watsons Naturals, Oxecure, Garnier, Aveeno, Nivea, Neutrogena, Glamworks, Luxe Organix, and more, available in stores and online via the Watsons app.

More than just a sale, the Earth Week Sale is designed to encourage simple yet meaningful changes in everyday routines. From refillable beauty essentials and products with reduced packaging to consciously formulated personal care items, Watsons offers accessible options for those looking to begin or continue making more mindful choices — making it easier for shoppers to switch across every step of their routine. Refilling, in particular, is one of the easiest ways to make a difference — helping reduce plastic use by up to 80% compared to regular bottles, while offering better value for money. It’s a simple switch that delivers both environmental impact and better value, making it easier to get more for less.

By making these products more visible and more affordable, Watsons helps bridge the gap between intention and action. What may seem like small swaps, such as choosing a refill pack or opting for more responsibly sourced products, can collectively lead to a more meaningful environmental impact. With promotions across these product lines, making the sustainable choice becomes not just easier but more rewarding.

“Sustainability doesn’t have to mean changing everything at once; it can start with simple switches, like choosing refill packs for the products you already love. Through our Earth Week Sale, we aim to make these options more accessible by offering better value and greater convenience, while helping reduce plastic waste. It’s about making sustainable living a practical and achievable choice for our customers,” said Danilo Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines.

This initiative is part of Watsons’ broader commitment to sustainability, reinforcing its role not just as a health and beauty retailer, but as a partner in promoting more responsible consumption. By continuously expanding its range of sustainable products and making them more accessible through campaigns like the Earth Week Sale, Watsons helps customers participate in a broader movement toward mindful consumption. And by integrating purpose into everyday shopping experiences, Watsons continues to make it easier for customers to align their purchases with their values.

This Earth Week, make every purchase more than just a transaction but a step toward a sustainable future. Visit your nearest Watsons store or shop online via the Watsons app from April 18–22 to enjoy exclusive deals. Sign up as a Watsons Club member to unlock special rewards and perks because every small, sustainable choice deserves to be rewarded.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.