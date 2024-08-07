Addressing urbanization challenges tackled in BusinessWorld Insights forum

By Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz, Special Features and Content Writer

In recent years, the Philippines has been constantly ravaged by natural disasters that have caused billions worth of damages and displaced millions of people, particularly in urban areas. As the country grows more concerned about the effects of climate change and urbanization, the call for growth that leaves no one behind — including nature — is amplified.

The latest edition of BusinessWorld’s monthly Insights forum, held last July 31 at Dusit Thani Manila with the theme “Building Sustainable and Inclusive Communities for the Future,” focused on addressing the critical need for resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability in a world where the effects of global warming are becoming more evident.

BusinessWorld Executive Vice-President Lucien C. Dy Tioco kicked off the event with a welcome address, emphasizing the importance of having discussions about enabling communities that encourage sustainable living as well as espousing inclusive cultures.

“We stand at a pivotal moment where the decisions we make and the actions we take can significantly influence the well-being and prosperity of our communities for generations to come,” Mr. Dy Tioco said.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Undersecretary (DHSUD) Henry Yap delivered the forum’s keynote address. He underscored the urgent need for comprehensive, coordinated, and resilient urban planning and development in response to sustainability and inclusivity challenges.

While Mr. Yap did say that urbanization has brought economic growth and opportunities, he also acknowledged the numerous challenges that it brings including informal settlements, urban blight, traffic congestion, insufficient public transportation, and environmental degradation.

The undersecretary also mentioned the Philippines’ rapid urbanization rate is at nearly 54% of Filipinos, or approximately 58.9 million of the current population, residing in urban barangays. He also noted several of his department’s programs that promote the transformation of urban landscapes through the implementation of innovative, green, and resilient urban renewal and development projects.

Following Mr. Yap’s address was a presentation by Arch. Felino A. Palafox Jr., the president of Palafox Architecture Group, Inc., which highlighted the country’s need for more sustainable cities as well as the Philippines’ potential to become a leading economy.

“[We will have] 150 million Filipinos by 2050 and 70% will be urban population in cities. With that, we need 100 new cities by 2050 that are sustainable, resilient, liveable, healthier, smart cities by 2050. Otherwise, our existing cities will be as bad, if not worse, than what Metro Manila is today,” he said.

Mr. Palafox also mentioned his company’s advocacy for the Philippines to become a first-world country and economy by 2050. Although he believes it’s achievable, Mr. Palafox outlined six key challenges that must be tackled to make it a reality: corruption, criminality, climate change, inequality, infrastructure, and the need to attract more investments.

Robinsons Land Corp. Chief Strategist Ramon Rivero, in another presentation, noted that the local real estate industry should be working towards sustainability and resilience.

“As we stand at the crossroads of rapid urbanization and environmental stewardship, the real estate in the Philippines holds a unique position of influence and responsibility. The choices we make today will shape the landscapes, economies, and quality of life for generations to come,” he said.

Mr. Rivero added that sustainable development was no longer an option and has become an imperative. In addition, he expressed the importance of involving local communities and ensuring that their needs and voices are heard when building sustainable developments.

Spaces for sustainable living

Messrs. Palafox and Rivero joined TruNorth Homes Founder and CEO Earl Forlales for the first panel discussion, themed “The Quest for Sustainable Living in Filipino Communities,” which centered mostly on the current situation of sustainable living in the country and the roles the Philippine government and private sector can play in making more sustainable communities.

Acknowledging the housing stock in the country, Mr. Forlales emphasized the significance of making sustainable housing affordable to Filipinos who “can’t even play in the home-buying market anymore even if they wanted to.”

“The greenest building is the one that is already built. Often when we talk about sustainable building, we only focus on how we can build moving forward while failing to account for the massive existing housing stock that we already have,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Palafox, speaking on the need for more sustainable communities after the devastating effects of Super-Typhoon Carina, noted that it is 90% less expensive to address the hazards before they become disasters. He added that it saves more human lives, buildings, infrastructures, and agriculture.

Additionally, Mr. Palafox said that sustainable communities in the Philippines recycle resources, are walkable, use fewer resources, and have infrastructure that lasts for several generations.

Furthermore, Mr. Rivero commended the current administration’s accessibility and willingness to work with the private sector and that the government has been a catalyst for private sector solutions. Moreover, he explained that sustainability has to be an “easy option” for Filipinos either through incentives or education.

“The philosophy of incrementality is so key in sustainability, as long as we are gradually improving, then we’re in the right direction because incrementality can change over time,” Mr. Rivero said.

Inclusive urban planning

The second panel discussion featured experts from the Gokongwei Group and Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates who shared their insights on “Inclusive Planning for Enriched Communities.” The panel composed of Gokongwei Group’s Head of Sustainability and CSR Yvonne Flores and Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates Vice-President for Inventory Generation Jolan Formalejo talked about the challenges and opportunities linked to inclusive urban planning.

While discussing how to balance economic development with social inclusivity, Ms. Flores underscored the importance of understanding how businesses can include low-income communities in their operations.

“Urban planning makes the solutions happen. It’s all based on how you maximize opportunities. Make sure that whatever the vision is, it’s part of the plan and executed in the best way,” she added.

In addition, Mr. Formalejo named overcrowding as the biggest challenge brought about by fast-paced urbanization. Conversely, he noted that opportunities for building inclusive urban communities lie in the collaboration between public and private companies in promoting sustainable developments across the regions.

“It’s not only the numbers that we can achieve in terms of economic growth but also the achievements that we can all accomplish in terms of implementing projects related to inclusivity and sustainable development,” Mr. Formalejo explained.

As the country struggles with rapid urbanization and the growing impacts of climate change, a concerted effort toward building sustainable and inclusive communities in the Philippines has become even more agent.

