The highly anticipated and much-beloved Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) is returning this weekend, getting car enthusiasts and enjoyers excited for the showcase of vehicles to be expected from the event, as well as a vivid portrayal of an industry in transition due to recent geopolitical and economic events.

From April 9-12, the MIAS reverts back to the two-venue format as the halls of the World Trade Center Metro Manila and the Philippine Trade Training Center will once again transform into a dynamic arena where innovation, sustainability, and shifting consumer preferences come together. With over 170,900 visitors expected, 145 exhibitors, and more than 310 vehicles on display across a sprawling 33,000 square meters, MIAS 2026 is poised to be one of the most important editions yet.

For longtime observers, the evolution has become clearer. What began years ago as a celebration of sedans and combustion engines has steadily become a platform for more sustainable and smarter options, such as electrification and intelligent mobility. These changes reflect a Philippine market with a growing appetite for cleaner, smarter, and more versatile vehicles, and MIAS has become one of the clearest ways to understand that shift.

One of the biggest highlights this year is the wave of major vehicle launches, many of which signal a strong move toward electrified and technology-driven mobility. Leading the charge is the China-based GAC Motor, whose Philippine arm promises a double reveal that could redefine its presence in the local market. By introducing two brand-new models at once, GAC is expanding its lineup while also showing confidence in the growing demand for modern mobility solutions among Filipino buyers.

Another highly anticipated debut comes from another China-based manufacturer, Changan Automobile, which is preparing to unveil a new model positioned as a breakthrough in mobility. While full details remain under wraps, early messaging suggests a vehicle that blends design, performance, and advanced features in a way that appeals to a new generation of drivers.

The shift toward electrification becomes even more evident with the South Korea-based Kia, which will introduce the much-awaited EV5. This launch highlights how electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more relevant in the Philippine market. Kia’s move signals that EV adoption is something that is steadily becoming part of everyday driving, perhaps accelerated by the increasing costs of gas and diesel.

Electric innovation continues with BYD Auto, a global leader in EV development. Its showcase at MIAS 2026 is expected to feature new electric models along with the technologies that support them, including battery systems and energy efficiency solutions. BYD’s presence reinforces the idea that the future of mobility in the Philippines will increasingly rely on electric power.

Alongside BYD, manufacturer Geely Auto is set to present an expanded lineup of EVs. Known for integrating advanced technology into accessible models, Geely is likely to emphasize connectivity, intelligent features, and energy efficiency.

Meanwhile, luxury and advanced technology come together at the booth of AITO, a brand that is gaining attention for its focus on intelligent premium vehicles. At MIAS 2026, AITO aims to demonstrate how modern luxury now includes smart systems, seamless connectivity, and user-focused design.

Conversely, BAIC Group will bring a different kind of excitement by showcasing new pickup trucks and rugged vehicles. These models highlight strength and durability, qualities that remain important, and even fashionable, for many Filipino drivers. While electrification is gaining ground, there is still strong demand for vehicles that can handle both urban roads and more challenging environments.

Newer Asian brands are also making their mark. Deepal will debut models that reflect a fresh approach to sustainable mobility and modern design. Meanwhile, Bestune will showcase compact and efficient vehicles suited for city driving, offering practical solutions for increasingly busy urban areas.

Adding to the excitement is the debut of the ROX Motor’s ROC Adamas, a model that promises a unique driving experience. Its exclusive appearance at MIAS makes it one of the most intriguing attractions for visitors looking to discover something new.

212 Motor will also introduce models designed for adventure and exploration. These vehicles combine rugged styling with modern engineering, appealing to drivers who seek both performance and character. Another key participant is Great Wall Motor (GWM), which arrives with a clear vision centered on offering multiple powertrain options for different users.

Beyond the vehicle launches, MIAS 2026 offers a wide range of activities that enrich the overall experience. The event includes technical seminars, interactive brand programs, and livestream sessions that allow visitors to engage more deeply with the automotive world. These activities create opportunities for both industry professionals and everyday enthusiasts to learn and connect.

Car club displays add another layer of excitement, showcasing communities built around shared passion for different brands. Interactive programs hosted by companies such as MG provide hands-on experiences that bring new technologies closer to the public. Additionally, Hot Wheels’ “Driven To Be Legendary” media launch can even bring out the inner child of many of the event’s participants.

What makes MIAS truly significant is its ability to reflect the changing preferences of Filipino drivers. The growing presence of EVs, the focus on sustainability, and the integration of smart technologies all point to a market that is evolving quickly.

MIAS 2026 tells a story of progress and possibility that the country’s automobile industry has gone through. The future of mobility is no longer something to wait for. It has already taken shape on the show floor of the country’s most-awaited automotive event. — Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz