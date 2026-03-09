A total of 8,000 people trooped to the SM Mall of Asia Complex recently to join Unilab and Watsons’ Share the Alaga Run.

The fun run — which had 10K, 5K, 3K, and 1K categories — was the culmination of Unilab’s 80th anniversary and a celebration of the 185th anniversary of Watsons Philippines’ parent company, AS Watson.

The two healthcare giants marked decades of being Filipinos’ trusted partners by bringing the “alaga” and igniting community spirit during the run.

Aside from chasing personal records and having fun with their loved ones, runners were treated to a health and wellness expo featuring free health checks, fun activities, and freebies.

Awards were also given to kiddie participants, announced by no less than Ceelin brand ambassador Dingdong Dantes.

During the post-run program, Unilab National Key Accounts and Shopper Marketing Group Head Kristine F. Venturina said Unilab and Watsons are committed to giving every Filipino household access to nothing but high-quality medicines and personal care products. Meeting world-class standards, these are products that people could trust to make recovery and wellness affordable and sustainable for all ages.

“It’s been 80 years of service — unwavering service giving nothing but our best. ‘Good enough’ is not good enough — Dapat Unilab Quality. That’s what we assure you of — nothing but our best in every vitamin and medicine,” she said.

Meanwhile, Watsons Health Business Unit Director Cecille Marie Uy said the Share the Alaga Run was just one way of bringing alaga beyond stores into everyday, real life.

“We are also proud to celebrate today with our partners from Unilab. Together we are working toward one simple goal — making quality healthcare more accessible to every Filipino. That’s why this event isn’t just about running. We also brought free healthcare clinics and wellness services onsite because preventive care should be easily within reach and is part of our shared commitment to everyday alaga.”

