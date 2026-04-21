AISIN Highlights Control and Safety at the Manila International Auto Show 2026 with Interactive AISIN Battery Game and ADVICS Simulator.

At this year’s Manila International Auto Show 2026, AISIN Philippines reinforced its commitment to road safety and mobility innovation through putting both their nerves and driving skills to the test through a series of interactive booth activities that connected precision, control, and real-world driving responsibility.

AISIN transformed its space into an engaging arena where participants experienced the importance of focus, control, and decision-making — key elements in both driving and vehicle performance. Eventgoers explored how control — whether through careful movements or responsible driving — plays a critical role in overall road safety.

One of the booth’s highlights was the ADVICS Road Safety Campaign Simulator, developed in partnership with A1 Driving School. The simulator immersed users in real-life driving scenarios, evaluating their ability to stay composed under pressure while practicing safe driving habits (follow road rules, react to scenarios, and demonstrate disciplined driving behavior). Participants who demonstrated outstanding performance were recognized and rewarded, reinforcing the importance of safe and responsible driving habits.

By combining thrill and education, AISIN effectively captured the attention of eventgoers while delivering a deeper message: safe driving requires both mental focus and technical reliability.

Through its participation at MIAS 2026, AISIN successfully showcased its wide range of automotive solutions — from braking systems to power components. The brand also continues to strengthen its position not only as a trusted automotive parts manufacturer, but also as a proactive advocate for road safety in the Philippines.

For more info, please visit our Facebook Pages: www.facebook.com/AISINPhilippines and www.facebook.com/ADVICSPhilippines.

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