As the Department of Health reported 1,113 road crash injuries during the recent holiday season alone, Pioneer Insurance emphasized that road safety is not just a personal responsibility, but a shared civic duty we all carry.

“Being a responsible driver means thinking beyond yourself. Road accidents affect not just vehicles, but real people. Having legitimate CTPL (Compulsory Third Party Liability) ensures that when accidents happen, those affected receive the financial protection and support they deserve,” said Pioneer Insurance Motor Head Iluminado Garcia.

When accidents occur, Mr. Garcia shared the importance of staying calm, securing the scene, checking for injuries, calling for emergency assistance, documenting the incident, and cooperating with other parties to ensure proper response and accountability.

Beyond these immediate actions, Mr. Garcia noted that many motorists remain unaware of an important protection already built into vehicle ownership: CTPL provides up to P200,000 in financial assistance when third parties are injured or killed in an accident.

While it does not insure the vehicle itself, the coverage helps cover legal, medical, and burial expenses.

Despite its importance, many motorists still view CTPL merely as a requirement of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) rather than an insurance with real benefit.

This has led to widespread issues such as premium overpricing, difficulty in filing claims, low concern for insurer legitimacy, and the circulation of fake CTPL policies.

Mr. Garcia urges motorists to get CTPL only from reliable sources to avoid further headaches amidst accidents. “Pioneer is a reliable insurer that offers CTPL at the right price and consistently pays legitimate claims, giving motorists confidence that their coverage will respond properly when accidents happen,” he said.

He emphasized that responsible driving goes beyond compliance. “By understanding CTPL, we become more accountable motorists to everyone who shares the road.”

Interested motorists who wish to avail of Pioneer’s CTPL may do so through Pioneer InsureShop at https://insureshop.ph/, where policies are issued instantly and conveniently.

