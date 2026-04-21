Japanese brands are known for their commitment to practicality, functionality, and thoughtful design — qualities that have made them a benchmark for reliable craftsmanship. Bringing this philosophy closer to the local market, ACE Bags & Luggage has opened its first store at Mitsukoshi BGC, marking its official entry into the Philippine’s retail landscape.

The opening was attended by key executives and partners from Primer Group of Companies, alongside representatives from ACE Co., Ltd. and stakeholders from Mitsukoshi BGC. Among them was Mr. Hiroaki Morishita, President and CEO of ACE Co., Ltd., who shared that, “It is a great honor for ACE to open its first store in the Philippines. Through our partnership with Primer Group — built over more than 20 years — we are able to take this meaningful step into the Philippine market with confidence. We look forward to this store becoming a place that is welcomed and appreciated by the community for many years to come.”

Earlier this year, Primer Group formally announced its partnership with ACE Co., Ltd., marking the Japanese brand’s entry into the Philippine market through an exclusive distribution agreement underscoring the collaborative effort behind the launch of ACE’s first store in the Philippines.

The opening also introduces a full portfolio of ACE brands, each developed to address distinct travel and lifestyle needs while maintaining the brand’s foundation in Japanese craftsmanship, durability, and functional design.

The core ace. collection offers versatile travel solutions designed for everyday use. It includes the Gadgetable series, which features thoughtfully designed compartments for gadgets and daily essentials, created for the demands of a more mobile, fast-moving lifestyle. The lineup reflects ACE’s focus on functional design and practical innovation for modern travel needs.

Along in the lineup is Proteca, a premium, made-in-Japan luggage line known for its durability, smooth mobility systems, and 10-year warranty. Designed for frequent and long-haul travelers, Proteca emphasizes precision engineering and long-term reliability.

For women travelers, HaNT presents a thoughtfully designed collection created by women, for women. Defined by its vintage trunk-inspired aesthetic, the line combines style with function through intuitive compartments and practical interior organization suited for both short and long journeys.

Also available is Kanana Project, a lifestyle-focused brand centered on comfort, ease, and intuitive functionality. Its lightweight designs and well-considered interiors are made for everyday movement, offering practical solutions for commuting, short trips, and casual travel while maintaining a clean, understated aesthetic.

New to the lineup is UNTRACK, a lifestyle brand that develops bags and apparel seamlessly capturing both urban and outdoor influences. UNTRACK aims to make the lives of modern city dwellers freer and more comfortable, offering functional pieces designed for mobility, versatility, and everyday ease — whether in the city or beyond it. Completing the portfolio is Ultima Tokyo, a brand that embodies “Tokyo Craftsmanship.” The collection features refined leather bags, clutches, and business essentials designed for modern professionals who move between work, travel, and everyday city life.

The store brings together the full range of ACE’s portfolio under one roof, offering Filipino consumers access to Japanese-designed travel and lifestyle essentials defined by functionality, durability, and thoughtful craftsmanship. It also reflects the continued growth of Primer Group of Companies in the market, as it expands and curates a portfolio of global brands that respond to evolving consumer needs and bring more purposeful, well-designed products closer to its customers.

To explore the full lineup of collections, visit the ACE Bags and Luggage store at the Ground Level of Mitsukoshi Mall, BGC. For updates on the latest releases and brand happenings, follow @ace_phl on social media.

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