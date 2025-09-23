THREE people were reported dead, while more than 123,000 individuals were affected by the combined effects of tropical cyclones Ragasa (locally Nando) and Mitag (locally Mirasol), along with the southwest monsoon, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Tuesday.

In a Viber message, the NDRRMC confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that there was one fatality recorded due to a landslide in Tuba, Benguet, following heavy rains brought by Super Typhoon Ragasa.

The other two deaths were earlier reported in Aurora on Sept. 17 during Typhoon Mitag. Both involving missing fishermen who were later recovered on Sept. 18.

There are also five missing persons and nine injured individuals due to the combined effects of the cyclones and the Southwest Monsoon, according to a recent NDRRMC report on its website.

Affected families also reached more than 50,000, or exactly 123,142 individuals, primarily in regions 3, 5, and 2, the report also said.

The NDRRMC also said that nearly P4 million in estimated assistance has been provided to affected families as of Tuesday, 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, Super Typhoon Rasaga, being monitored by the state weather bureau, already exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning after unleashing torrential rains and destructive winds over Northern Luzon.

The cyclone, with sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 230 kph, was located 510 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) 2 p.m. advisory. It was moving west-northwest at 20 kph.

Despite its exit, Ragasa was still expected to bring storm-to-gale-force winds across northern Luzon, while enhancing the southwest monsoon that will bring heavy to torrential rains over the western sections of the country.

PAGASA also reported the entry of a new tropical depression, which will be named locally as Opong. It said it will issue tropical cyclone bulletins starting at 5 p.m. today. — Edg Adrian A. Eva