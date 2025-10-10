Several areas in Mindanao announced the suspension of classes and work in government following the magnitude 7.4 (updated) earthquake that struck offshore of Manay, Davao Oriental, earlier this morning.

Local governments announced the suspension of classes at all levels, both public and private, as well as government work in the provinces of Davao Oriental, Davao City, Agusan del Sur, and Sultan Kudarat.

It was likewise announced in South Cotabato and Iloilo City.

Several local governments said the suspension was to ensure the safety of students and government workers following the strong tremor.

More than ten aftershocks have been recorded following the Davao Oriental earthquake, the strongest of which was a magnitude 5.8 quake that occurred around 11:00 a.m., according to the state seismology agency. – Edg Adrian A. Eva