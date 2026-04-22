THE Philippines is still weighing Tokyo’s invitation for President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to visit Japan amid geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea with Beijing, the Palace said on Wednesday.

Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday the Japanese government is in talks to invite Mr. Marcos to Japan as a state guest as early as next month.

He is expected to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to “confirm cooperation toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific and to coordinate responses to China’s maritime expansion.”

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said nothing is confirmed as of Wednesday.

“Nothing is confirmed. We are still considering the invite,” she told reporters via Viber.

Japan is joining the Philippines and the US’ annual military drills called Balikatan or shoulder to shoulder, alongside New Zealand, Canada and France from April 20 to May 8.

Beijing on April 20 criticized the expanded joint military exercises, warning that increased involvement of “external forces” in the Asia-Pacific could deepen regional divisions and erode mutual trust. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana