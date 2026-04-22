THE government has stepped up to ensure continued electricity supply in the province of Catanduanes, as the power generation firm under the Sunwest group, founded by ex-congressman Elizaldy “Zaldy” S. Co., faces operational challenges brought about by rising fuel costs.

In a statement on Wednesday, Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said that the Department of Energy (DoE) has moved to assist in facilitating the fuel delivery for Sunwest Water and Electric Co. (SUWECO) amid supply constraints.

Ms. Garin said the upward pressure from rising fuel costs and operational challenges has put a strain on diesel-based generation which the company is dependent on.

“These are real and urgent concerns, and we are addressing them with the full coordination of government,” she said.

The Energy chief said the DoE has coordinated with state-run National Power Corp., Philippine National Oil Co.-Exploration Corp., and other concerned agencies, to facilitate the provision and delivery of fuel necessary to sustain the operations of SUWECO’s diesel power plants.

“This is critical, as diesel generation remains the primary and stabilizing source of electricity supply in Catanduanes at this time,” she said.

She said that SUWECO has already secured initial fuel supply equivalent to around one week of operation, with additional deliveries being processed to prevent any disruption in service.

Ms. Garin noted that the government is preparing the subsidy under the universal charge for missionary electrification to help sustain plant operations.

“This is a critical intervention that can help ease immediate financial pressure on operations and support the company’s efforts to secure the fuel supply needed to maintain continuous electricity service in the province,” she said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera