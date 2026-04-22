By Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel

THE credibility and development related to the flood control investigation heavily relies on the decision of former lawmaker Elizaldy “Zaldy” S. Co to stay true to his previous statements regarding the controversy, analysts said over the weekend.

Mr. Co, who previously implicated key politicians in a multibillion-peso kickback scheme, is the “missing link” to the flood control investigation who could provide clarity on the scandal, Eric Daniel C. De Torres, political science professor at the University of the East, said.

“The direction of the flood control [investigation] would depend on Zaldy Co’s decision, assuming that he will still remain true to his earlier statements,” Mr. De Torres said in a Messenger chat.

Mr. Co previously accused President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Leyte Rep. and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez of directing him to stay out of the country, using him as a scapegoat amid the government’s corruption crackdown in flood control projects.

He also alleged presidential son Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos III of inserting P50 billion worth of allocations into the annual budget at the bicameral committee level.

University of Santo Tomas Assistant Professor Frederick I. Rey, noted that aside from document-based findings, the indicators of a credible flood control probe include consistency of enforcement, noting that those involved in the controversy must be “subjected to the same level of scrutiny and legal action.”

“The probe should proceed without visible interference from political actors. The degree of insulation will determine whether this is institutional reform or simply a political theater,” Mr. Rey said via Messenger chat.

He added that the impending return of Mr. Co may either show the government’s willingness to confront big figures or further raise public distrust if the investigations are shown to be selective.

In the absence of an extradition treaty with the Czech Republic, the return of Mr. Co may be facilitated through deportation as mandated by the Czech immigration law considering that he entered without proper documentation, University of the Philippines Department of Political Science Assistant Professor Jaime B. Naval said.

“The two states could cooperate through ad hoc legal assistance or criminal cooperation mechanisms, potentially supported by Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) notices. Ultimately, the decision rests with Czech authorities and their domestic legal procedures,” Mr. Naval said in an e-mailed reply to a question.

Mr. Marcos last week confirmed the arrest of Mr. Co who was detained by the Czech authorities in Prague following an attempt to cross the German border.

Mr. Marcos assured the public that the government is in “close” coordination with the Czech authorities to ensure the return of Mr. Co.

Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida told reporters on Wednesday that he will be flying to Czech Republic on Thursday to lead a Philippine delegation tasked negotiate the repatriation of Mr. Co.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo M. Lacson who also chairs the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee (BRC) responsible for investigating public officials, urged senators to sign the committee report following Mr. Co’s arrest.

“There is now a new factor — Zaldy Co was captured, and some senators want to know the truth. I believe some will make up their minds to sign because there is now the pressure of whether they want the truth to come out,” Mr. Lacson said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Mr. Lacson, three more senators have to sign the BRC partial report on the flood control scandal before it is reported and sponsored in plenary in order to resume the hearings on the issue.