THE Supreme Court (SC) has ordered President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to respond within 10 days to a petition demanding the public disclosure of his medical records.

In a news brief on Wednesday, the High Court en banc said it acted on a petition seeking a writ of mandamus to compel the President to undergo physical and mental examinations, including a hair follicle drug test.

Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto was also named as a co-respondent in the case and received a similar directive to comment.

“The SC, without necessarily giving due course to the petition, directed respondents to comment within a non-extendible period of 10 days from receipt of notice,” the tribunal said.

The formal petition, dated April 15, was lodged following petitioners’ observations of the President’s “slurring speech” and “apparent general weakness.”

Mr. Marcos sought to debunk the claims through a public display of his physical fitness, performing jumping jacks and taking a short jog with Palace reporters within Malacañang grounds.

“You come to the gym with me, let’s see who’s stronger in lifting weights,” Mr. Marcos said.

He noted his last hospital visit was during a diverticulitis scare in January and confirmed he takes maintenance medicine, including Allopurinol for gout and another for hypertension.

Despite the display, the petitioners argued that the President appeared “flustered and out of breath” after the minimal physical activity.

“The petition also seeks to direct the President to disclose and publish the medical report indicating the results of the examination, including medical and clinical confirmation of his physical and medical fitness to discharge the powers and duties of the presidency,” the SC noted.

The plaintiffs, which include retired General Virgilio R. Garcia and former House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez, contend that the public has a constitutional right to be informed of the President’s health under the law.

Mr. Marcos has dismissed the health allegations as “fake news,” and Malacañang has yet to issue a detailed response to the court’s order. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking