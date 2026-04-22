THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it will allow the entry of poultry and other bird products from parts of the UK determined to be free of avian flu.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DA said the Bureau of Animal Industry found that the UK maintains sufficient veterinary controls and disease mitigation systems to keep the risk of contaminated imports from approved zones low.

Department Circular No. 17, which formalizes recognition of the regionalization scheme, covers live birds, including poultry and non-poultry species, day-old chicks, hatching eggs, and poultry meat, provided these originate in UK regions certified as free from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

The scheme allows source countries to avoid blanket bans during animal disease outbreaks by limiting import restrictions to affected areas.

The DA said the approach is intended to maintain continuity of supply while protecting the domestic poultry industry.

“Regionalization gives us flexibility in sourcing food while maintaining strict safeguards. This strengthens food security by ensuring a steady and safe supply of poultry products, even when animal disease outbreaks occur abroad,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said in the statement.

The DA said all imports will remain subject to current veterinary and food safety requirements and agreed import conditions between the two countries. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel