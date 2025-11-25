THE Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) said it launched an AI-powered agricultural information system, which will give farmers and field workers quick access to science-based rice farming advice.

Palai, a beta-version chatbot available on all PhilRice-managed Facebook pages, provides expert-validated answers to rice-related questions via Messenger. It is also capable of recognizing queries in various languages or dialects.

PhilRice said the system addresses long-standing extension challenges such as limited technical responders, repetitive inquiries, scattered digital resources, and the need to guide farmers in their own language.

Replacing PhilRice’s 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekday support, Palai now offers round-the-clock assistance, helping farmers access guidance during pest outbreaks and other crop-management emergencies.

“This initiative empowers farmers to make faster, better decisions that improve yields since even a one-day delay in addressing pest problems can lead to significant losses,” PhilRice Deputy Executive Director for Research Eduardo P. Quilang was quoted as saying in a statement.

Powered by large language models and retrieval-augmented generation, Palai can analyze complex, multi-part queries and continuously improve through engagement with farmers.

PhilRice said it plans to launch in 2026 offline-capable mobile apps with voice-enabled services and a centralized database for local government units to order knowledge products, monitor deliveries, and track usage. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel