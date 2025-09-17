THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted the founder of Gawad Kalinga, an internationally acclaimed humanitarian organization, for qualified trafficking in persons over alleged sexual abuse of youth scholars under a training program.

In a Sept. 10 resolution, Philippine prosecutors said evidence showed a “structured system of sexual exploitation” within the School for Experiential and Entrepreneurial Development (SEED), a program created by Gawad Kalinga with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The case stemmed from complaints filed in 2024 accusing the founder of lascivious acts, sexual harassment and trafficking. Prosecutors ruled that the allegations fell under trafficking, qualified by abuse of authority rather than mere harassment.

Authorities said the Gawad Kalinga founder wielded influence over program participants, many of them poor youth, by providing housing, training and opportunities that allegedly enabled sexual exploitation.

The incidents were reported at Gawad Kalinga’s Enchanted Farm in Bulacan and during trips abroad in 2017. The respondent had denied the charges, calling these “baseless, false, malicious” and a “harassment suit.” — EMPS