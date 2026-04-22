THE Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) has rolled out a digital system that will process the P10-per-liter fuel discounts to ensure real-time verification and transparent transactions.

In a statement on Wednesday, LANDBANK said that the digital system helps ensure faster transactions and transparent, traceable records for participating Metro Manila gas station partners.

The system will automatically compute the P10-per-liter subsidy to the fuel bill of eligible public utility jeepneys and UV Express units in real time.

“It also tracks the remaining weekly subsidy balance, which is replenished every Monday,” the bank said.

“The program will run for three months, with a maximum subsidy of P1,500 per vehicle, covering up to 150 liters of fuel per week,” it added.

LANDBANK will be using lists of eligible public utility vehicles (PUVs) and gas stations from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Department of Energy to ensure that only qualified drivers or operators and accredited stations can transact under the subsidy program.

“Through our digital systems, we are making sure that the fuel subsidy is applied accurately, transparently, and without delay,” said LANDBANK President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette V. Ortiz.

This allows drivers to immediately benefit from the subsidy while ensuring proper accountability for government funds,” she added.

Through the system, the gas station personnel can directly enter the station code, plate number, liters dispensed, and pump amount via the LANDBANK Mobile Banking App.

“Once the details are confirmed, the system applies the P10-per-liter subsidy and updates the vehicle’s weekly limit. LANDBANK generates end-of-day and consolidated reports that serve as the basis for timely reimbursement to gasoline station partners,” it said.

The fuel subsidy program is part of the broader Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport of the National Government, which includes cash assistance for PUV and transport network vehicle service drivers, reduced rail fares, and toll concessions, among others. — Justine Irish D. Tabile