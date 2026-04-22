NEWLY appointed Peace adviser Mel Senen S. Sarmiento took his oath before President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday at Malacañang.

Mr. Sarmiento, the new presidential adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity, replaced Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., who resigned, citing the need to attend to his wife’s health and spend more time with his family.

“Secretary Sarmiento’s appointment marks a natural progression of the country’s peace work,” Malacañang said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Palace said his experience in local government and public administration makes him well suited for the role, underscoring the government’s commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace.

Mr. Sarmiento served as the Interior secretary of former President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” C. Aquino III from September 2015 to June 2016. He was also previously elected as representative of the first district of Samar from 2010 to 2015. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana