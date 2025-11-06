The Philippines declared a state of national calamity after Typhoon Kalmaegi (locally known as Tino) left more than 100 people dead and widespread destruction across the Visayas and Mindanao, with another powerful storm expected to hit within days.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the measure would fast-track the release of emergency funds and ease procurement rules to speed up aid delivery.

“Several regions — almost 10 to 12 — have been or will be affected,” he said at a situation briefing in Quezon City. “With that scale and scope, it’s clear that this is a national calamity.”

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recommended the declaration as Typhoon Tino unleashed torrential rains and strong winds that triggered landslides, floods and power failures, displacing thousands of families.

Authorities are now bracing for Typhoon Uwan, forecast to intensify into a super typhoon by Friday, threatening areas still reeling from Tino’s destruction.

Government data showed at least 114 people have died, while dozens remained missing. The state of calamity will allow quicker fund access for relief, rehabilitation and price control measures in affected areas. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana