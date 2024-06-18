SUSPENDED Bamban Mayor Alice L. Guo through her lawyers asserted her innocence in a letter to Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin.

In the 18-page letter, the mayor denied allegations of kidnapping, illegal detention and human trafficking against her.

She reiterated her innocence, saying she ran for mayor not to protect Baofu Land Development, Inc., a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bamban, but to serve the people of her town.

She urged the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) to conduct a fair probe. PAOCC at the weekend said it would file criminal charges against the mayor this week for her alleged connection to illegal POGOs in her town.

The ombudsman suspended Ms. Guo this month pending investigation of graft cases filed by the Interior and Local Government department. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana