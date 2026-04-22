STATE-RUN Clark Development Corp. (CDC) said the city government of Mabalacat is relocating its extension office within Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the agency said it has signed a lease agreement with the city government of Mabalacat on April 21.

The office, which will have a combined area of 1,870 square meters, will be located at Buildings 2524 and 2527 along S. Osmeña Street, it said.

CDC President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes VST Devanadera said the relocation would support its shared programs with the Mabalacat city government.

“We are pleased that your cultural practices are also being brought here, as we aim to make Mabalacat’s traditions a foundation of our programs on arts, culture, and heritage,” she said.

Mabalacat City Mayor Gerald Guttrie P. Aquino said the move would help both parties ensure a stable business environment for Clark’s investors.

“We will continue to work closely and do what is necessary to make CDC a more progressive place for investors so that you would know that the local government of Mabalacat is always here to support developments in Clark,” he said.

The Mabalacat city government serves about 306,594 residents as of July 1, 2025, according to Philippine Statistics Authority data.

Mr. Aquino noted that city’s share from the 2% allocation of the 5% on gross income earned by Clark locators is translated into programs and services for locals.

The 4,400-hectare Clark Freeport Zone serves key industries like aviation, business, logistics, and tourism.

The CDC announced plans for new developments within the ecozone, including a mixed-use estate and pickleball facility, as it positions the area as a central hub for business, tourism, residential living, and leisure. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz