LISTED property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) said its upcoming Gatewalk development in Mandaue City is set to become a key commercial district in Metro Cebu as it rolls out new access infrastructure and retail components.

“Gatewalk is envisioned to grow into Mandaue’s central commercial and lifestyle district, rising on a foundation of connected streets, active public spaces, and integrated urban experiences,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

ALI recently opened Gatewalk Drive, a new access road linking Lopez Jaena Street to M. Logarta Avenue in Mandaue, which is expected to improve accessibility to future developments within the estate.

The road is designed to support the rollout of office, retail, leisure, civic and green open spaces at Gatewalk, including the planned Ayala Malls Gatewalk, which the company aims to open by the end of 2026.

The mall will feature dining and entertainment concepts as well as community-focused spaces.

The estate will also include a one-hectare Greenway with landscaped parks and pedestrian corridors.

“The opening of Gatewalk Drive is a strong start to the district’s long-term vision,” Jennylle Tupaz, head of Central Luzon and VisMin Estates at Ayala Land, said. “Gatewalk is designed to become a central hub in Mandaue, where accessibility, commerce and community come together.”

ALI said Mandaue City, a key industrial and commercial center within the Metro Cebu corridor, offers strategic location advantages for the development.

By connecting Lopez Jaena Street with surrounding commercial and residential zones, the company said the new road would enhance access, ease travel and unlock opportunities for future developments within the estate.

Gatewalk forms part of ALI’s estate network in Metro Cebu, which also includes South Coast City in SRP, Cebu City; and Seagrove in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City.

The company’s other major developments in the province include Cebu Business Park and Cebu IT Park.

ALI reported a 0.9% year-on-year increase in nine-month attributable net income to P21.4 billion.

At the local bourse on Thursday, ALI shares closed down 0.47% or 10 centavos at P21 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz