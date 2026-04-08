THE Department of Agriculture (DA) on Wednesday proposed realigning nearly P70 billion in appropriations for its contingency fund, aiming to support farmers in the next three months.

In a Senate panel hearing, DA Undersecretary for Finance Nora C. Oliveros said its P16-billion budget for fertilizer may be realigned, noting the agency could opt for cheaper alternatives such as biofertilizers, while P8 billion and P2 billion can be sourced from its 2025 continuing appropriations, unreleased funds, and research program, respectively. The agency could add P1 billion more from cutting down on energy consumption, travel and training.

“The next we are looking at is the P168-billion [allocation] under the OSEC [Office of the Secretary]. We can look at the 20% of that which we can earmark,” she said, noting that about P32 billion could be used from the said fund but would require a presidential issuance for the realignment.

Ms. Oliveros also proposed about P10 billion unreleased funds from the Public Works department’s farm-to-market road projects in 2025.

According to Agriculture Undersecretary for Planning, Policy, and Regulations Asis G. Perez, the realignment will allow the agency to provide fuel and fertilizer subsidies to about 90% of the 6 to 7 million farmers, excluding coconut farmers, listed in their database for up to three months.

In the same hearing, Senator Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV assured the DA that the Senate is willing to convene should President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. call for a special session for budget realignments requiring legislation.

“If the President calls for a special session to realign these budgets, we’re here. We will get the job done at the earliest possible time. It is up to the Executive,” Mr. Aquino said. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel