by Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched its latest flagship foldable, the Huawei Mate XT, in the Philippines, with availability starting on March 7.

Huawei boasts that the device as the world’s first tri-fold smartphone, generating buzz since its initial teaser in China.

The Huawei Mate XT became available in the Philippines on March 7, priced at ₱199,999, and includes an exclusive bundle valued at ₱39,998.

The flagship tri-fold promises enhanced multitasking with its adaptable three-screen design, which can unfold into 6.4-inch, 7.9-inch, and 10.2-inch displays.

“It’s essentially a laptop in your pocket,” said George I. Royeca, Chief Executive Officer of Angkas, as he shared his sentiments during an on-stage interview at the launch event on February 28.

The device’s tri-fold mechanism is made possible by Huawei’s Advanced Precision Hinge System. It is also built with Non-Newtonian Fluid materials and a 322 cm² ultra-thin glass (UTG) layer.

Despite its tri-fold design, the Huawei Mate XT is said to be as thin as two stacked coins when folded and as slim as a single coin when fully unfolded, according to Huawei.

“We were able to make it thin, we were able to make it compact… the secret here is the hinge and the display, which makes the inconceivable possible,” said Jose Emmanuel Ramos, Senior Product Expert at HUAWEI Consumer Business Group, HUAWEI Philippines, during the launch event.

Apart from the Huawei Mate XT’s notable tri-fold design, the device also features an Ultra Chroma Camera that promises flagship-level photography, as well as a 5,600mAh combined battery capacity.

During the launch event, Huawei also announced the new Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 tablet and the Huawei Band 10 wearable.

Huawei’s latest tablet features a flexible OLED PaperMatte display, designed to significantly reduce glare and reflections, making it ideal for extended screen use.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Band 10 features pro-level sleep analysis, an emotional wellbeing assistant, and GCash integration for easier payment transactions.