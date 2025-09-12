The Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Friday said it will extend its contract with the Japanese firm Sumitomo Corporation for the rehabilitation and maintenance of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) by another two years.

“We look forward to ensuring that MRT-3 continues to provide safe, reliable, and efficient service to our Filipino commuters and the riding public in general,” Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said in a statement.

The additional two-year rehabilitation and maintenance agreement was signed by Mr. Lopez and Sumitomo Corporate Officer and General Manager Takeshi Noguchi. It covers essential MRT-3 system upgrades and repairs, as well as ongoing operational reliability.

The DoTr said these improvements aim to provide efficient and convenient rail services, reduce glitches and breakdowns, and shorten travel time.

Sumitomo Corp. completed the systems rehabilitation for the MRT-3 in December 2021, with continuing maintenance services until October 2025.

Since the Japanese firm took over the rail line’s rehabilitation and maintenance in 2019, the MRT-3 line was able to increase its operational trains from a low of 7 in 2018 to a high of 22 in 2022. It also enabled the deployment of up to 20 train sets during peak hours. — Almira Louise S. Martinez