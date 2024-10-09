Joint maritime law enforcement operations in Balesin Island, Polillo, Quezon led to the apprehension of 17 illegal fishers and assets with an estimated market value of P1.42 million.

According to Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog (CGDSTL), the apprehended banca was spotted engaging in illegal fishing using a modified Danish seine [Buli-Buli].

The Department of Agriculture (DOA) defined a modified Danish seine as an active fishing gear that consists of “a conical net with a pair of wings” with its end connected to a rope with buri, plastic strips, sinkers, or any similar materials to serve as a scaring or herding device hauled through a mechanical winch or hand.

Rendon Ebuenga Mendoza headed the seized fishing boat homeported in Mauban Quezon with Joel Samson Caballera as the engineman, Edwin Dela Cruz as the master fisherman, and 14 other crew members.

The illegal vessel and other fishing paraphernalia were estimated to cost P1,120,000 and P300,000 for the confiscated 800 kilograms of assorted fish.

The CGDSTL added that the caught fishermen violated Sections 86 (Unauthorized Fishing) and 97 in relation to Fishing Administrative Order 246-1 of Republic Act (RA) 8550, as amended by RA 10654, known as the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.

As stated in the Fisheries Administrative Order 246 section 3, the operator, boat captain, master fisherman, and recruiter or organizer that violates the order could face imprisonment from two to ten years and a fine not less than P100,000 to P500,000 at the discretion of the court.

The operator and other people involved in the confiscated boat were brought to the PNP Maritime Group Polillo for further investigation, and will face appropriate charges. – Almira Louise S. Martinez