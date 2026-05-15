Fans of a galaxy far, far away are in for an exciting treat as Star Wars Most Wanted opens at SM North EDSA’s The Block Atrium from May 12 to 24, 2026. This highly anticipated event brings together Star Wars-themed products, interactive activities, and maxed-out fan experiences, celebrating the enduring legacy of one of the world’s most iconic sagas.

Mallgoers and fans alike can immerse themselves in a series of interactive and visually stunning installations inspired by beloved Star Wars characters and stories. Guests can step into the story through special photo spots, including dynamic, character-inspired backdrops designed for unforgettable snapshots.

Adding to the excitement, fans can live out their own galactic adventures with themed photo opportunities, such as imagining themselves riding a speeder bike or standing alongside a towering AT-ST. These setups offer a special way to experience the thrill of Star Wars up close.

Collectors and enthusiasts can also shop limited-edition merchandise and fan-favorite items at participating retailers, including Disney Store by SM, Filbars, Geek PH, Miniso, The SM Store, and Toy Kingdom making it the perfect opportunity to bring home Star Wars-themed collectibles.

Star Wars fan cosplayers will also grace the attraction on May 16-17 and May 23-24 for fan gatherings and a lightsaber choreography tutorial to make weekends more special.

Meanwhile, the event builds anticipation for the upcoming theatrical release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, opening exclusively in cinemas on May 20, 2026. The film follows legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu as they embark on their most thrilling mission yet. Set in a galaxy where the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered, the story unfolds as the New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for.

Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver, the film is produced by industry veterans Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with a score by Ludwig Göransson.

Don’t miss Star Wars Most Wanted at your most loved mall, SM North EDSA, part of SM Fandom’s exciting lineup of activities this year. Be part of an epic celebration where every shared moment lets you Gala To The Max with a maxed-out experience at SM Supermalls.

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