ABOUT 77% of Philippine employees consider themselves on the happy scale in their respective workplaces, making the country’s workforce the second-happiest in the Asia-Pacific, according to online job portal Jobstreet by SEEK.

The Workplace Happiness Index: Philippines 2025 indicates that 44% of Philippine workers are “somewhat happy” and 33% “extremely happy.”

Indonesia led the regional survey with an 82% happiness rating.

“This happiness is largely driven by a strong sense of purpose, with employees valuing meaningful work and alignment with company goals more than monetary compensation alone,” according to the careers platform.

The results are based on a regional survey conducted between October and November 2025 involving more than 10,500 employed individuals aged 18 to 64 across the Asia-Pacific, including 1,000 respondents from the Philippines.

Workers in the Visayas reported the highest happiness levels at 82%, followed by the National Capital Region (77%), and Luzon and Mindanao (both 76%).

Jobstreet by SEEK Managing Director in the Philippines Dannah Majarocon said the results reflect shifting employee priorities.

“The report only shows how employee preferences are evolving and how their work environment shapes their overall happiness and sense of purpose. Jobstreet by SEEK, through this study, seeks to empower hirers in navigating these shifts and creating workplaces that foster talent engagement and long-term growth,” Ms. Majarocon said in a statement.

The study noted that while compensation and flexible work arrangements remain important in attracting and retaining talent, employees in the Philippines are increasingly prioritizing purpose, well-being, and career development in evaluating their jobs.

Around 77% of Philippine respondents said they feel valued in their roles, and 74% described their work as fulfilling.

Salary continues to be a primary factor for retention, but the study found that a sense of purpose — defined as how work contributes to broader company and personal objectives — has a more potent influence on overall employee engagement.

Despite generally high satisfaction, the report pointed to ongoing concerns around career mobility. About 55% of respondents said they think about changing careers frequently, with limited career progression opportunities identified as a key factor behind potential turnover.

The study also identified “silent struggles” within the workforce, noting that only 41% of employees feel they are in control of their stress levels, 38% of workers reported feeling burned out or extremely exhausted, and 41% expressed concern over the potential impact of artificial intelligence on their future job security.

“Overall, workers who feel happy in their roles are nearly twice as likely to feel motivated to go above and beyond for their employer. This reveals that when businesses put employee happiness at the heart of their culture, they’re rewarded with greater engagement, productivity, and retention,” the platform said.

Julius H. Cainglet, vice-president of Federation of Free Workers, raised concerns about segments of the labor market that may not be fully reflected in formal survey responses.

“For sure this is not the case for workers who get hired through public employment service offices, run by local governments or those recruited by word of mouth or small flyers of some sweatshops,” Mr. Cainglet told BusinessWorld via messenger chat.

“There are those who have given up on hopes of landing a decent job and have accepted their ever precarious fate,” he added.

He said trade union organizing and worker education should be strengthened, noting the importance of implementing the Labor Education Act and promoting collaboration with educational institutions to support workers’ rights. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking