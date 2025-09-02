THE Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (BataanGHMC) on Tuesday said it has fully implemented the zero-balance billing program, covering indigent, sponsored, senior citizen, and persons with disability who are beneficiaries of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) members.

“This program embodies President (Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s) vision of a health system that is inclusive, compassionate, and truly for the people,” said Glory V. Baltazar, BataanGHMC Medical Center Chief II.

The government’s zero-balance billing (ZBB) policy under the Universal Health Care Law ensures patients in Department of Health (DoH) hospitals are discharged without paying out-of-pocket costs for PhilHealth-covered services.

During a visit to the facility, Mr. Marcos highlighted a new feature of the program that eliminates the need for patients to queue at the cashier before discharge. Instead, their zero-balance statement is delivered directly to them, which he described as “another added convenience” that could be adopted nationwide.

“I’m very happy that we are able to do this, and it’s a big thing to see people coming in for treatment without hesitation,” Mr. Marcos said.

The President said the ZBB program is now in place in 78 hospitals nationwide, with nearly 3,000 patients already benefiting from the scheme in Bataan alone.

He added that the launch of a Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) Center in the province would further decongest major hospitals by handling screenings, laboratory tests, maternal and child health services, and ambulatory surgeries. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking