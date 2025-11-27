THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board of the Eastern Visayas raised the daily wage by P35 for both minimum wage earners and domestic workers starting Dec. 8.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said the increases are detailed in Wage Order Nos. RB VIII-25 and RB VIII-DW-06, which were reviewed and affirmed by the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) on Nov. 18. The orders cover an estimated 114,126 minimum wage earners and 57,081 domestic workers in the region.

“Minimum wage earners in all sectors will see daily increases of P35,” DoLE said in a statement.

After the wage hike takes effect, the minimum wage will rise to P440 per day for workers in agriculture, cottage and handicraft industries, and retail/service establishments with 10 employees or less — equivalent to P11,477 per month.

For non-agriculture jobs and retail/service establishments with 11 or more employees, daily pay will increase to P470, or P12,259 per month.

DoLE said roughly 162,501 full-time workers earning above the minimum wage are also expected to benefit indirectly when employers address wage distortions created by the narrowing or disappearance of pay differentials within the company’s ranks.

Domestic workers, or kasambahays, were also granted monthly increases, with those in chartered cities and first-class municipalities receiving P400, and those in other municipalities getting P300. This brings the occupation group’s monthly minimum wage to P6,400 and P5,800, respectively.

Retail and service establishments employing 10 workers or less, as well as businesses affected by disasters, natural or otherwise, may apply for exemption from the wage increase until Feb. 5, 2026.

Barangay Micro Business Enterprises with valid certificates from the Department of Trade and Industry remain exempt from minimum wage rules. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking