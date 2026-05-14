Stuff to Do (05/15/26)

1 of 5

Go on a nostalgia trip at the movies

AYALA MALLS CINEMAS’ “A Rewind” initiative with Viva Films gives audiences a chance to relive the ultimate barkada film Bagets, starring Aga Muhlach, William Martinez, Herbert Bautista, JC Bonnin, and Raymond Lauchengco. One of Philippines’ most beloved coming-of-age films, Bagets is perfect for longtime fans of the ’80s matinee idols and for the Gen Z moviegoers discovering them for the first time. Bagets is now showing in select Ayala Malls Cinemas branches, with special ticket rates available at P180 and as low as P99 in Ayala Malls Legazpi and Ayala Malls Harbor Point. Patrons can also enjoy the Red Carpet Mondays Buy 1 Get 1 ticket promo for Bagets and another film, The Demon Prince, which is showing until May 19. A Vietnamese period horror-thriller, The Demon Prince is directed by Tran Huu Tan and stars Anh Tu Atus, Luong The Thanh, Hoang Linh Chi, and Rima Thanh Vy. Produced by CJ HK Entertainment in partnership with ProductionQ, and distributed by Viva Films, the movie follows Prince Thân Đức, a mysterious figure born of forbidden sorcery, who arrives in a secluded village under the guise of a healer, only to reveal a far more sinister purpose tied to the resurrection of a powerful demon and the fate of the villagers.

Support local weavers at HIBLA

TO HELP KEEP heritage alive, over 15 Filipino weavers from all over the country are showcasing their craftsmanship at HIBLA: Weavers’ Fair. Running from May 15 to 17 at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2, at the Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City, people can come watch weavers in action, discover new weaving technologies, and hear the stories of the weavers. There will also be talks on topics such as the use of various handloom weaving machines, apps for digitalization, and indigo dyeing. The fair is a project of Araneta City through the J. Amado Araneta Foundation and co-presented by the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Textile Research Institute. It will support the public programs of Gateway Gallery, Araneta City’s Museum. Register for free via https://forms.gle/WfLjhzKi5mi4ErU97.

Be a voyeur at Maria Callas’ Master Class

THE Philippine Opera Company is staging Terrence McNally’s Master Class starring Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo as opera singer Maria Callas. Directed by Jaime del Mundo, the play opens on May 15 and will run throughout May at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium of RCBC Plaza, with Friday and Saturday evening performances and weekend matinees. Set during a series of public master classes at Juilliard in the 1970s, Master Class offers an intimate portrait of Maria Callas at the height of her myth and legacy. As she works with young opera singers, Ms. Callas relives the triumphs and heartbreaks of her storied career. The Philippine Opera Company last staged Master Class in 2010.

Catch WAIIAN’s anniversary show

FILIPINO rapper WAIIAN is celebrating the success of his 2025 album with the staging of BACKSHOW, co-presented by Sony Music Entertainment and Lightning in a Bottle Studios (LIAB Studios). The concert serves as an anniversary celebration of his full-length album BACKSHOTS. The show will also feature performances by Karmela Roxy, Bad Indie Eye, Nicole Anjela, SHNTI, Yorko, DJ MILKY, Kartell’em, DJ Bebi Keychain, Alisson Shore, and La Mave. It will take place at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City on May 15. Tickets are available via https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc_wNrZJBQYD-UFahUbE0yteO2YlxuB6Dbl9ql_gSsQs5L_AA/viewform.

Eat good French food

THE Goût de France, an annual gastronomic festival focusing on French cuisine, returns from May 16 to 17 at the Makati Street Meet along Paseo de Roxas, Ayala Center, Makati. Presented by the French Embassy, Ayala Land, and Taste of France, visitors to the event will find French street food, crepes, pastries, wine, liqueurs, coffee, and other beverages. In addition to the street market, there will be an open-air film screening at the Ayala Triangle Gardens. On Saturday, there will be a live cooking demonstration of French dishes, while Sunday will see the Waiters Race, in which waiters race to see who can deliver a bottle of Evian on a tray fastest without spilling. There will be accordion music, jazz, and a DJ set. From May 16-31, French restaurants in the metro will offer special French menus. For the complete listing, visit the Facebook page of the Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia.

Get artist monographs of Marina Cruz, Jake Verzosa

SILVERLENS is holding a special book signing with artist Marina Cruz and photographer Jake Verzosa, celebrating the release of their latest monographs. Ms. Cruz’s Fractured Fabric offers an intimate look at her investigation into family archives, spanning over two decades of practice, from photorealistic paintings of maternal relics to more evocative shifts into abstraction. Meanwhile, Mr. Verzosa’s Basketball Landscapes presents a decade-long photographic survey of makeshift hoops and improvised courts across the Philippine archipelago. The event will take place on May 16, 3 p.m., at the Silverlens Den at Silverlens Gallery, Chino Roces Ext., Makati.

Attend Sprite’s summer party

THE Sprite Ultimate Sunset Summer Party will take place on May 16 at SM Mall of Asia By the Bay, from 3 to 7 p.m. This is part of Sprite’s “’Yan ang Refreshing” campaign.” The event will feature live performances by acts like BGYO, Illest Morena, Shanti Dope, Maxie Anderson, and fitterkarma, with free-flowing ice-cold Sprite and exclusive Sprite merch available throughout the event.

Catch the Act Avenue Theater Fest

THE Act Avenue Theater Festival returns with 22 original short plays from university-based and independent theater groups across Metro Manila, alongside select regional collectives. For its 2026 edition, the festival adopts the theme “Mulat: Awakening from Apathy.” The festival, held at the Tanghalang Leandro V. Locsin NCCA, Intramuros, Manila, is divided into four sets of plays which will be presented over two days, May 16 and 17, with performances at 2 and 6 p.m.

Enjoy a dance concert

THE Mari Dance Company is set to restage its acclaimed production, a dance in a day in a dance by choreographer JM Cabling, from May 16 to 31 at the Doreen Black Box Theater, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University, Katipunan Ave., Quezon City. Shaped by musical theater director Mikko Angeles, with Al Garcia reprising his role as the Choreographer, the work unifies five distinct choreographic voices into a single evening that reflects the realities of dance making in the Philippines today. The full-length contemporary dance production brings these together to narrate the lives of dancers and choreographers. Four were developed through the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) Choreographer’s Series and other dance programs. The production features alternating performances by ballet dancers Georgette Sanchez-Vargas, Ea Torrado, and Janine Arisola-Cabrera. Tickets are available via maridance.com.

Craft your character at The M

AN ADJUNCT activity of the ongoing exhibit Omocha | Japanese Toys Today at The M., there will be a “Craft Your Character – Cardboard Figure Crafting” workshop on May 17, 2-5 p.m. The activity is a free Toy Studio program for the exhibition, facilitated by artist Baste Cacho. Omocha | Japanese Toys Today — a traveling exhibition that offers a wide-ranging introduction to toys (omocha in Japanese), from the history of toys, to the latest toys infused with modern technologies and ideas — runs until May 31. This is held in partnership with the Japan Foundation Manila. As part of the exhibit, Gashapon Philippines is bringing the toy capsule craze to The M all month long. The Metropolitan Museum Of Manila is at the MK Tan Centre, 30th St., BGC, Taguig City

Get nostalgic with Jesus Christ Superstar

THE Olivier Award-winning production of the 1970s sung-through rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar is now playing at The Theatre at Solaire until May 24 as part of its major international tour. This weekend’s performances are on May 8 at 8 p.m., May 9 at 3 and 8 p.m., and May 10 at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. This reimagined staging won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical. Featuring lyrics and music by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the production is directed by Timothy Sheader and choreographed by Drew McOnie. Jesus Christ Superstar recounts the final week leading to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas.

Learn to illustrate for animé

BIDA SA BANTAYOG is offering a workshop on illustrating for animé for teens aged 15 to 18. It will take place over five days, from May 18 to 22, 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani’s Balay Events Place along Quezon Ave. in Quezon City. It is facilitated by animation artist Xavier “Spike” Ruiz and is the first in a series of creative, artistic, as well as fun learning activities to help the public to know more about the Bantayog. The workshop registration fee is P4,000, not inclusive of workshop materials. For inquiries, contact Dawn or CJ at (02)-82982298 or send an e-mail to bantayogbayani@gmail.com.

Look back at your Spotify history

TO MARK 20 years of music discovery, Spotify is giving every listener a full look back at their music journey, from the very first track streamed to all-time most-streamed artists. “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s)” is a new in-app experience that surfaces never-before-shared personal listening data, including the exact date they first joined Spotify and the total number of unique songs listened to since then. It also provides users with their All-Time Top Songs playlist consisting of 120 tracks with total play counts attached. It can be found on the Spotify home page on the app or via the link spotify.com/20.