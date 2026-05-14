Jessica Sanchez returns home

Holding concert this weekend to thank her fans

AFTER winning America’s Got Talent season 20 last year, it’s time for US-born Filipino-Mexican singer Jessica Sanchez to return home to the Philippines, where she seeks to give back to the Filipinos who supported her throughout her journey.

With a concert slated for May 16 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Ms. Sanchez is looking forward to revisiting key songs in her career and performing with a slew of major Filipino artists.

Guests to look out for are Vice Ganda, Morrissette, Darren Espanto, James Reid, Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, and Regine Velasquez.

“To come back and do this kind of homecoming concert, this big solo concert with so many amazing artists, it’s really special to me. It’s going to be a very special night,” said Ms. Sanchez during a press conference in Quezon City on May 11.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to everybody that has supported me throughout the years. I feel just kind of on cloud nine,” she added.

Ms. Sanchez said that the setlist would highlight her journey — from being a runner-up in American Idol in 2012 to last year’s big win in America’s Got Talent. There will also be songs from her recently released album titled Season (stylized as SZN) and a performance of “Stronger Than Before,” her new collaboration single with Morrissette.

Because she is also a new mother, Ms. Sanchez said she’s looking forward to introducing her child, Eliana, to the Philippine side of her heritage.

According to her, people can expect a shift in her music direction because of all the recent life changes. Her album, for example, navigates genres like soulful pop and R&B.

“I feel like I really truly understand who I am, what I want. I’m more confident as a woman, [after] becoming a new mom, and Eliana is just my biggest inspiration,” she said. “I’m very excited that I have released my new album and I really hope you guys enjoy it, but I’m also excited to release so much more music. I’m also working on releasing a Tagalog EP.”

Though she couldn’t spoil any more details about the EP, Ms. Sanchez told the press that it’s easy to have love for the Filipino audience.

“When people approach me and say I represent Pinoy pride, it really overwhelms me and shocks me because sometimes I feel like I’m just a girl from Texas, now a mom,” she said. “What people haven’t seen is the phone calls and behind-the-scenes over the years of people telling me I couldn’t do things because I was Filipino-Mexican.”

These days, Filipino talent can fare better on the global stage, she explained, with “more chances in every area, like singing, dancing, acting, and sports.”

“It makes me proud of my culture and my people,” she said.

Ms. Sanchez added that she has explored a lot of genres, ranging from country to pop to ballads.

“Now, I’m into the soulful R&B vibe, but please stay tuned for more because I love to experiment!” she said.

Jessica Sanchez Live in Manila is presented by Wilbros Live. Tickets are available via Ticketnet. — Brontë H. Lacsamana