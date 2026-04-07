IT MAY SEEM like the hypnotic, pulsating beats of underground techno music and the opulent, cinematic sounds of neoclassical music are worlds apart, but that’s not always the case.

This May, the Medium Rare immersive event will feature local and international artists practicing both forms of music to mount a multi-sensory party.

The likes of Spanish electronic music producer Pablo Bolívar and Italian composers and pianists Lorenzo Travaglini and Davide Semmarchi will headline the event, to be held on May 9 at Salon de Ning at The Peninsula Manila, Makati City.

This seventh edition of Medium Rare is titled Kaleidoscope, refers not only to the convergence of different types of music, but also of music with gastronomy and art. The one-night event aims to be “a cross-cultural experience designed to expand Manila’s cultural nightlife.”

“Medium Rare began as a personal idea to merge two art forms I deeply care about: gastronomy and music,” said its founder, chef Chele Gonzalez, in a statement. “The word ‘medium’ represents the space between disciplines where they meet, while ‘rare’ reflects our desire to present something unique beyond the mainstream.”

The intimate atmosphere will be built by a lineup of local artists that have yet to be announced, made special by international guests whose presence is supported by the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines and the Philippine-Italian Association.

BLURRING BOUNDARIES

Spanish electronic music producer Pablo Bolívar, known for his blend of techno and ambient music, is the founder of labels Seven Villas Music and Avantroots Records.

Mr. Gonzalez said at a press conference on March 26 that Mr. Bolívar’s long career is proof of the longevity of electronic music.

“It is part of our daily life. Even if we don’t notice it, we find that there is always electronic music or house music in the background. It is still as present as ever,” he explained.

Despite being a Michelin-starred chef, Mr. Gonzalez emphasized that his role at the event is that of a DJ and organizer. Both he and Mr. Bolívar have music careers that date back to the 1990s in Spain.

“I’ve been into music before I was even a chef,” he told BusinessWorld. “We’ll have a special menu for Medium Rare, but I created this event to integrate my two passions, with the main focus really being the music.”

As for Italian composers and pianists Lorenzo Travaglini and Davide Semmarchi, representing the creative collective Bosco Studio, they will be bringing to Manila their signature “intersection of neoclassical composition and cinematic sound.”

Both musicians blend emotionally driven piano works with atmospheric textures and expressive minimalist structures — a combination of classical and modern.

“This will be our first trip in Asia,” said Mr. Travaglini in a video message. “We are really excited to come and meet artists in the local scene and experiment with new sounds.”

CURATED CULTURAL CROSSOVERS

Medium Rare co-organizer Samantha Nicole said at the press conference that a roster of local DJs will fill out the entire run from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“It will be rooted in Manila’s underground electronic community,” she told BusinessWorld. “We have international guests, but we really want to highlight our local talents.”

The choice of Salon de Ning at The Peninsula as the venue was deliberate as it builds on the vibes created in the venues of past editions, held at Gallery by Chele, BGC; the Aire32 bar at The Westin, Ortigas; and Puesta de Sol in Bolinao, Pangasinan.

“You can expect a ‘listening bar’ atmosphere, filled with electronic music and some jazz and funk-infused house music,” said Ms. Nicole.

Tickets are limited as the venue can accommodate less than 100 guests. Salon de Ning fulfills the art side of the experience, its interiors inspired by 1930s Shanghai Art Deco, where intimate subculture and hotel grandeur intersect.

Two ticket options are available: the full experience ticket starting from 7 p.m., priced at P2,500 and inclusive of the neoclassical sets and food by Mr. Gonzalez; and the dance experience ticket starting from 10 p.m., priced at P1,500 and inclusive of the transition set all the way to the DJ-led dance night.

For more details, visit Medium Rare’s social media pages @mediumraremusik. — Brontë H. Lacsamana