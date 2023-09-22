Stuff to Do (09/22/23)

1 of 3

PPO in back-to-back concert with Madz

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) and Philippine Madrigal Singers (Madz) will hold back-to-back concerts on Sept. 22, 7 p.m., at the Pasig Cathedral. The concert is free and open to the public. Billed as Musikang Handog kay Immaculada Concepcion sa 450 Taon ng Simbahan at Bayan ng Pasig, the concert is part of the commitment of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the PPO, and Madz to promote music appreciation through outreach concerts in different communities and regions nationwide. Under the baton of Herminigildo Ranera, the PPO will be performing classical pieces as well as contemporary OPM and Broadway music, while the Madz takes the spotlight with their vocal prowess. The ensemble performs a wide repertoire of various styles and forms: renaissance music, classical music, Filipino and international folksongs, contemporary and avant-garde music, opera, and even popular music. Visit the CCP website (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph) for more information.

Flamenco ballet performance in Manila

STRAIGHT from the heart of Seville, Spain, the Granada Flamenco Ballet is set to perform its rendition of Báilame (Dance for Me) on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater) inside the CCP Complex. This production is done in a collaboration between the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the Embassy of Spain in Manila, the Casino Español de Cebu, and the Flamenco Agency from Seville to commemorate the Philippines and Spain’s diplomatic relations for 75 years. Báilame is a ballet performance focusing on finding a greater balance between music and dance. The show has no plot, making everything focused on the dancers’ movements. Tickets cost P2,000. Discounts for students, PWDs, and senior citizens also apply. Granada Flamenco Ballet’s Báilame tickets are available at Ticketworld https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph. Visit https://culturalcenter.gov.ph/ for more information.

KZ Tandingan, Ogie Alcasid in concert

FOR THE Newport Performing Arts Theater, the month ends on a high note with back-to-back weekend concerts from two OPM stars — KZ Tandingan on Sept. 23 and Ogie Alcasid on Sept. 29. Rocker Ms. Tandingan’s KZ Xperience concert will have as special guests P-pop group SB19 and Filipina alt-rock icon Barbie Almalbis. Meanwhile, Mr. Alcasid will let fans sing along to their favorite songs in a one-night concert jam dubbed Ogieoke The Concert, along with special guests Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical star Gian Magdangal, soprano Lara Maigue, actor-dancer-TV hosts Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario, rising star Diego Gutierrez, and more. Tickets for both shows are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets. The Watch & Dine Bundle includes dinner and two concert tickets via Newport World Resorts’ Exclusives website. For inquiries, contact JhayR dela Cruz at 0917-818-9847 and Raf Sangco at 0917-807-9387.