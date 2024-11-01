Stuff to Do (11/01/2024)

1 of 5

Araneta City announces Undas operating hours

THE operating hours for malls in Araneta City have been announced. Gateway Mall 1 & 2, Farmers Plaza, and Ali Mall will have limited hours on Nov. 1. Retail stores will be open a bit later, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. while restaurants and food outlets will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Regular business hours will resume on Nov. 2. Meanwhile, Araneta City Busport’s daily operating hours remain from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. to accommodate the expected heavy commuter traffic.

Robinsons Malls announced Undas operating hours

ROBINSONS Malls will be fully operational during the Undas period to service the communities where they are located. NCR-based malls Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Manila, Opus, and Robinsons Antipolo will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31, Nov. 1, and Nov. 2. However, on Oct. 31, the malls operating only from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. are Robinsons Malabon, Robinsons Metroeast, Robinsons Novaliches, Robinsons Malolos, Robinsons Galleria South, Robinsons Las Piñas, and Robinsons Palawan. On Nov. 1 and 2, the following malls will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Robinsons Malabon, Robinsons Metroeast, Robinsons Novaliches, Robinsons Galleria South, Robinsons Lipa, Robinsons Sta. Rosa, Robinsons Luisita, and Robinsons Palawan.

Sean Archer marks his official debut with the release of his first EP

THE first EP of singer-songwriter Sean Archer, BANDA KA NANG BANDA, is named after a common phrase said to passionate musicians. His rock-leaning sound, drawing inspiration from ’90s grunge and pop-punk influences, can be heard in the release, out now via Sony Music Entertainment. Mr. Archer co-produced the album with his mentor Rico Blanco and award-winning record producer and engineer Angee Rozul. Three songs were previously released but re-recorded with the two collaborators while the other new tracks were recorded in separate sessions. BANDA KA NANG BANDA is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Halsey’s new album, The Great Impersonator, out now

GRAMMY-nominated artist Halsey has released her highly anticipated fifth studio album, The Great Impersonator. To visually interpret her new album, Halsey and Vevo partnered for a Vevo Official Live Performance to create four meticulously designed videos that each encapsulate a different musical decade. The series kicks off today in the ’70s for “Panic Attack,” with Halsey clad in a Stevie Nicks-inspired dress sourced from one of LA’s most famous wardrobe rental houses. Starting earlier this month in anticipation for the album, Halsey revealed impersonations of a different icon each day and teased a snippet of the song they inspired, such as Dolly Parton, PJ Harvey, Kate Bush and more. The Great Impersonator is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Young Cocoa drops new EP

FILIPINO rapper-producer Young Cocoa has released his new EP, liv, luvv, cocoa, out now via Sony Music Entertainment. The 7-track release showcases his range, from chill summer jams to fun and whimsical party tunes. The alternative hip-hop release tackles love and relationships and sees Young Cocoa collaborate with several key players in hip-hop and electronic music production: Brido, Playertwo, Trizzy, and CRWN. “liv, luvv, cocoa” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide.