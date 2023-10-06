Birhen ng La Naval at Gateway

THE IMAGE of the Virgin of La Naval will be enthroned at the Sagrada Familia Church in the New Gateway Mall 2 on Oct. 6. The enthronement at 10 a.m. will be followed by the rosary at 10:30 a.m., and mass at 11 a.m. There will be several activities that afternoon including a video presentation and talk at 1:30 p.m., and the Harana ni Maria concert with the Solemne Choir at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Mass will be held several times throughout the afternoon, along with the recitation of the rosary.

Madz marks 60th anniversary with a concert

THE PHILIPPINE Madrigal Singers (Madz) is celebrating its 60th anniversary this October. To mark the milestone, a concert entitled Sixty of Plenty will be held from Oct. 6 to 8 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. It will celebrate the group’s six decades of being of service to God and the world through music. The shows will also give the audience a glimpse at what is in store for the group in the coming years. Tickets, priced from P400 to P2,500, can be bought at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=PMADSING23.

PETA restages Walang Aray

THE PHILIPPINE Educational Theater Association (PETA) is bringing back its recent musical sensation, Rody Vera’s Walang Aray, an irreverent reimagining of Severino Reyes’ classic zarzuela Walang Sugat. This combination of Mr. Vera’s libretto, original catchy tunes by Vince Lim, and director Ian Segarra’s storytelling runs on PETA’s theater stage from Oct. 6 to 22. The limited three-weekend run of Walang Aray can be seen at the PETA Theater Center, Quezon City. Tickets are now on sale via TicketWorld.

Gateway Art Fair runs this weekend

IN CELEBRATION of Museums and Galleries Month, the 2023 Gateway Art Fair is being held at the Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2, from Friday to Sunday. Organized by Gateway Gallery, the three-day art fair will gather art groups from Metro Manila and nearby provinces to showcase their works and talents. Apart from exhibits and art demonstrations, the Gateway Art Fair will also have local artists selling their artworks, and other creative services.

TP brings back Anak Datu

Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) presents its restaging of National Artist for Visual Arts Abdulmari Imao’s Anak Datu until Oct. 15 at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Blackbox Theater) of the Cultural Center of the Philippines. It officially opens TP’s 38th season. A play with music, Anak Datu is based on a story written by Mr. Imao in 1968 and adapted for the stage by veteran playwright Rody Vera. It is about the son of a village chieftain in the Sulu Archipelago in pre-colonial Philippines who grows up believing that his father is a former pirate. When the old man dies, the son discovers the truth. Tickets, costing P1,500, can be booked at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=ANAKDATU23.

FTG presents Ang Unang Aswang

THE FINAL production in the FEU Theater Guild (FTG)’s 89th season is Ang Unang Aswang. Written by Palanca awardee playwright Rody Vera and directed by FTG’s Artistic Director Dudz Teraña, the play is about the unusual life of a girl, abandoned as a baby in the forest, who is raised by a dog, cat, and boar. The show runs every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until Dec. 9 at the FCA Studio, Engineering Bldg. at FEU Manila, Nicanor Reyes St., in Sampaloc, Manila. Tickets are priced at P200 for the FEU community and P400 for guests. For details, visit the official webpage of FTG: feutheaterguild.com or FTG’s social media pages.

Steel Magnolias restaged in Cebu

THE HEARTWARMING play Steel Magnolias, produced by 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. returns to Cebu this weekend. Mixing seasoned talent and fresh faces, the restaging is set on Oct. 7 to 8 at the Siddhartha Theater, Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts, V. Rama Ave., Cebu City. Steel Magnolias is a tribute to the bonds of friendship, the strength found in adversity, and the indomitable human spirit. For ticket information and seat reservations, visit https://2tincans-philippines.yapsody.com.

Talk on printmaking

AS PART of a special Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) exhibit on women printmakers at the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art (ILOMOCA) in Iloilo City, there will be a two-part discussion on how prints are curated and collected by the CCP on Oct. 7, 4 p.m., at The Box, with Con Cabrera and Desi Tolentino of the CCP Visual Art and Museum Division. This is an adjunct activity of Potential, Potency, and Women Printmakers: Selection of Prints from the CCP 21st Century Art Museum (21AM) Collection which brings together prints by women artists from different generations from the “CCP 21st Century Art Museum (21AM) Collection.” The exhibit runs from Oct. 7 to March 2024 at ILOMOCA. The exhibit is part of the Proven and Printed: ILOMOCA Print Festival, together with two other exhibitions, namely “BAKAS: Filipina Imprints and Print Exchange + @ILOMOCA” at the museum. Guided tours of the exhibits will be held on Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. ILOMOCA opens on Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is located at Casa de Emperador Festive Walk Parade, Mandurriao, Iloilo City, Iloilo.

Ortigas Malls host Sustainability Yard Sales

THE ORTIGAS Malls make it easy for people to buy and sell preloved items, upcycle, and donate with the Sustainability Yard Sale drive which is held every second Sunday of the month at Greenhills and Estancia, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next Yard Sale will take place on Oct. 8. NGOs, a number of LGU (barangays) and schools participate in the Yard Sale every second Sunday of the month. Buyers include Envirocycle, a full-service e-waste recycling company that helps minimize the amount of electronic equipment being deposited in landfills, and the environmental organization Philippine Advocates for the Care of the Planet, Inc. (PACOPI). Sellers include residents from the barangays of Addition Hills, Wack Wack, Batis and Pasadena; La Salle Greenhills, La Salle Greenhills Alternative Education; and BJMP Dorms. Exhibitors are KILUS Foundation, KILOS, Akbayanihan Eco Store, RVM, RCAM — organizations that help clean up the environment by recycling and upcycling items. Shoppers get the chance to win raffle prizes from Yard Sale partners. A Zumba session will be held to boost the morning energy of participants and visitors; free coffee and pandesal will be given for free to the first 100 customers to register onsite. For more information, download the Ortigas Malls app, and like Ortigas Malls on Facebook, and follow @greenhillsph on Instagram.