BANK of the Philippine Islands’ (BPI) e-wallet VYBE has partnered with M Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc. to enable cash-ins at the group’s branches.

VYBE users can now cash in at any M Lhuillier branch for free, which they can use for digital payments, transfers to other banks and e-wallets, and other transactions.

The partnership is part of VYBE’s efforts to boost financial inclusion by helping more Filipinos transition from cash to digital, BPI said.

“Through this partnership, clients can now conveniently cash into VYBE through over 3,000 M Lhuillier branches nationwide,” BPI Digital Channels Group Head Christian R. Villegas said at an event on Thursday. “By making cash-ins easier and more accessible, especially in areas where traditional banking infrastructure may be limited or not available, we are helping bring digital financial services closer to more Filipino communities.”

“At M Lhuillier, our focus has always been on meeting customers where they are,” M Lhuillier President and Chief Executive Officer Michael L. Lhuillier said in a separate statement. “As a ‘Tulay ng Pilipino,’ we are committed to bridging Filipinos to essential services. Through this collaboration with VYBE, we offer a simple and reliable way for customers to access digital financial solutions through our extensive branch network.”

VYBE users will need to fill out a Kwarta Padala form, give the amount, and wait for the transaction receipt before the funds are directly credited to their accounts.

“Through this collaboration, we bring three things to VYBE users. One, proximity. With over 3,000 branches nationwide, there is always an M near you. Two, trust for over seven decades of service to Filipino families. And three, simplicity,” M Lhuillier Division Head for Sales Partnerships and Business Development Joyce Robin said. — A.M.C. Sy