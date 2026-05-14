By Pexcel John Bacon and Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel

SENATE PRESIDENT Alan Peter S. Cayetano on Thursday said the Senate will convene as an impeachment court by May 18, maintaining that there is no reason to delay proceedings for the trial of Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio.

At a media briefing, Mr. Cayetano signed a letter addressed to House Speaker Faustino G. Dy III, setting May 18 or the earliest possible date for the Senate to convene as an impeachment court.

“The secretariat has been directed to include the articles of impeachment in the calendar for ordinary business for referral to the impeachment court,” the letter stated as read by Mr. Cayetano.

Ms. Duterte was impeached on Monday for the second time after the House of Representatives voted for her removal for her alleged misuse of public funds and assassination threats made against President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., his wife and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, among others.

The House formally transmitted the articles of impeachment on Wednesday night, in the middle of the Senate chaos, involving alleged attempt to arrest Senator Ronald M. dela Rosa.

Mr. Cayetano told reporters that the impeachment proceedings will be included in their order of business by Monday, noting the Majority bloc held a caucus on Wednesday evening to discuss the rules of impeachment.

Mr. Cayetano said the bloc has no amendment to the rules.

“I don’t see any amendments to the rules. So, if there’s going to be, I want to be clear. I’m not accusing anyone of delays, I’m saying it won’t come from the majority because we had a meeting last night,” he said. “We are happy with the former rules.”

He said the latest that the Senate could convene would be in July or August.

Mr. Cayetano said he is eyeing either Mondays to Wednesdays for a whole-day proceeding, or Mondays to Thursdays for half-day hearings, each for committees and the impeachment.

“The biggest issue for me is the balancing between the legislative work given the crisis we’re facing. If the economy is running smoothly and we don’t need any urgent legislation, we can do 90% to 95% in impeachment court,” Mr. Cayetano said in mixed English and Filipino.

Despite the legislative workload, Mr. Cayetano assured that they will strictly follow the number of days of proceedings under the impeachment rules to cause no delay.

He also assured that they will adhere to the Constitution.

Senate Secretary Mark Llandro L. Mendoza on Wednesday evening received the articles of impeachment against Ms. Duterte, delivered by House Secretary-General Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil.

“The transmittal of the articles of impeachment to the Senate last night was completed successfully and in an orderly manner despite the many developments unfolding simultaneously,” Ms. Garafil said in a statement.

She added that the House remained focused on fulfilling its constitutional duty faithfully, professionally, and without disruption.

The House secretariat prepared 27 printed copies of Committee Report No. 261 under House Resolution No. 989, along with 27 flash drives containing electronic copies of the documents.

Ms. Garafil also pointed out that the work of the House staff is ongoing to ensure the correct and proper reproduction, verification, and transmission of the documents.

“Every step was undertaken with utmost care because the integrity and accuracy of the submission are paramount,” she added.

Meanwhile, the House expressed gratitude to all personnel and partner agencies who assisted in the smooth transmittal of the impeachment documents.

“The constitutional process moved forward as required, and the House fulfilled its duty accordingly,” Ms. Garafil said.

EYES ON THE SENATE

Expecting the trial to proceed accordingly, Eric Daniel C. de Torres, political science professor at University of the East, said the public’s eyes are now on the Senate, who will be judged by their impartiality.

“All eyes in the Senate — they would be defined by their impartiality as well as objective by virtue of the credibility of the witnesses and evidence that will be presented,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

He added that the impeachment trial could also affect the 2028 national election, especially for reelectionist senators who will be judged by the public based on their votes and positions on the issue.

He added that the process should remain anchored in existing rules and the Constitution because the proceedings will be technical.

Mr. de Torres also said that it is important for the public that the terminology used in the trial to be clear and easy to understand.

“As much as possible, the manner, approach and or language/jargon that they will use is something that can be laymanized and or can be easily understood, process by the common people,” he said.

Ederson DT. Tapia, a political science professor at the University of Makati, said the Senate’s impeachment trial against Ms. Duterte will be a major test, especially if it can demonstrate that institutions can prevail amid partisan politics.

“The Senate impeachment trial will ultimately test whether institutions can rise above partisan politics and perform their constitutional duty with credibility,” Mr. Tapia told BusinessWorld via Messenger chat.

He added that it is more than just a legal process because it is also a “test of institutional maturity and democratic accountability.”

Mr. Tapia also said that it will be important for the Senate to be fair, transparent, and disciplined in handling evidence because it will be closely monitored by the public. “The public will judge not only the outcome, but the integrity of the process itself,” he said.

He also emphasized that the Senate’s handling of the impeachment trial could affect the public’s trust in democratic institutions, depending on whether it is seen as “principled and evidence-based” or “purely political or predetermined.”