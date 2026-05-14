THE Makabayan bloc on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged escape of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa from the Senate amid reports that the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with crimes against humanity charges related to the war on drugs.

In a statement released to the press, Party-list representatives Antonio L. Tinio, Sarah Jane I. Elago, and Renee Louise M. Co called the incident a “monumental blunder” and a “grave injustice” to the victims of the drug war. They said it was a major failure of the Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. administration and the Senate leadership. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking and Pexcel John Bacon