TRADE Undersecretary and Board of Investments (BoI) Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said Turkish firms are being sounded out to supply the Philippines with manufacturing inputs.

The potential tieups were discussed at a roundtable with the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ICOC) on April 30, the BoI said.

The ICOC offered to support business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, facilitate company linkages, and host Philippine delegations, the BoI said.

The BoI also discussed the possibility of an ICOC business mission to the Philippines, the BoI said.

“The Philippines reaffirmed its readiness to work closely with ICOC in creating success stories through permanent business linkages, investment facilitation, and long-term commercial partnerships that move beyond episodic engagement and toward sustained economic cooperation,” it said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz