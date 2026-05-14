ROBERT BOLICK rolled to pole position in the race for the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award after helping NLEX take top spot in the Commissioner’s Cup playoffs.

The do-it-all guard piled up 41.9 statistical points (SPs) in the eliminations built around a league-best 8.8 assists plus 20.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals to make a case for the individual accolade.

Mr. Bolick led June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beermen (SMB) (39.5 SPs), Barangay Ginebra sophomore RJ Abarrientos (37.5 SPs), Phoenix’ breakout star Ricci Rivero (34.9 SPs) and Magnolia’s Zav Lucero (33.5 SPs) at the end of the 13-game preliminaries.

Mr. Fajardo, who won a record-extending 13th BPC plum in the previous Philippine Cup, topped the locals in rebounding with 14.8 boards while accounting for 16.8 markers, 2.5 assists and 1 steals for sixth-seeded SMB.

Rounding out Top 10 of the BPC derby are Jerrick Ahanmisi of eliminated Terrafirma (32.8 SPs), Scottie Thompson of Ginebra (32.2), CJ Perez of SMB (31.6), Deschon Winston of NLEX (31.1) and CJ Cansino of No. 4 Meralco (29.9). — Olmin Leyba