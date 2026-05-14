Puregold Price Club, Inc. officially opened the 2026 Tindahan Ni Aling Puring (TNAP) Sari-Sari Store Convention on Thursday, gathering a record number of brand partners to celebrate and support Filipino micro-entrepreneurs.

In a massive show of force for the MSME sector, the three-day convention features over 150 participating brands, offering staple goods at special rates for TNAP members.

With more brands present, Aling Puring members get direct access to a diverse range of food, hygiene, and other household items at affordable prices all gathered under one roof. This provides sari-sari store owners timely support as they confront rising prices of basic goods.

“This year, the Aling Puring convention is the best opportunity to show our support to MSMEs in the biggest way possible. By bringing in over 150 partners, we’ll be able to provide them the necessary inventory of both staple and emerging brands so that tuloy-tuloy ang negosyo at kita,” said Vincent Co, Puregold President.

The 2026 Convention was designed to give participants a one-stop shop for business growth. Early attendees are already taking advantage of the event’s signature “panalo” deals, including:

Exclusive P88 Bundle Packs featuring household essentials

25-kilo sacks of rice for a special price of only P999

Enhanced cashback rewards for transactions made via the P-wallet, allowing entrepreneurs to stretch their capital further

Beyond the deals, the convention also offers expert-led business seminars, networking sessions, and live performances from top OPM artists.

“At Puregold, we are not just selling products, we are partners of the Filipino entrepreneur. This convention is a testament to our promise that as long as there is an Aling Puring standing strong, Puregold will be there to provide them the best price, quality products and reliable, affordable supply,” said Co.

The 2026 Sari-Sari Store Convention runs until May 16 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.