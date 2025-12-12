Puregold Price Club, Inc. President Vincent Co is steering the retailer toward experience-led and community-driven initiatives that strengthen the brand’s relevance beyond routine grocery shopping.

Puregold’s recent initiative, the Hakot Relay Run, drew more than 8,000 participants, adapted the Filipino hakot practice into a team relay activity and featured direct product exposure for partner brands. A concert capped the program, extending foot traffic and engagement beyond the usual store environment.

Puregold President Vincent Co said the initiative forms part of a wider strategy to embed the retailer more deeply into community and cultural spaces. “When consumers feel connected to the brand, loyalty and business growth follow,” he stated.

The company said its experiential portfolio, which includes Puregold CinePanalo and OPM CON, supports its goal of building recurring touchpoints with consumers, especially younger demographics. It has also expanded its digital content offerings through the Puregold Channel and collaborations under the Nasa Atin ang Panalo banner campaign.

“To us, innovation matters because of the value it delivers to our communities,” Vincent added. Under Vincent’s leadership, Puregold aims to offer value not only through products and pricing, but through experiences that highlight Filipino culture.

The company reported higher store sales and improved revenue in its latest financial results, citing stronger customer perception and increased brand visibility. Vincent remains confident that these projects play an important role in keeping Puregold competitive in a changing retail environment.

As consumer expectations evolve, Puregold will continue to pursue programs that integrate culture, entertainment, and commerce, ensuring that the brand remains relevant while delivering consistent value to shareholders.

