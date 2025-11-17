Sari-sari stores serve as trusted community institutions across the Philippines. These bridge access gaps in underserved areas, offer small-volume purchasing for budget-conscious households, and often extend credit based on long-standing neighborhood relationships. Their presence sustains hyperlocal economies and forms a vital foundation of the country’s retail ecosystem.

As one of the country’s leading retailers, Puregold has long recognized that the strength of this micro-retail sector is closely tied to the strength of the broader retail landscape. The company’s extensive network of sari-sari store partners has been a major contributor to its growth and nationwide reach.

This understanding is at the core of an initiative championed by Puregold Price Club, Inc. President Vincent Co. The Sari-Sari Stories series reflects his advocacy to empower local entrepreneurs who keep grassroots commerce thriving across the country. The project trains the spotlight on the people running these neighborhood staples, and recognizes their central role in both community life and national economic activity.

“Puregold’s continued success reflects the unrelenting hard work of our sari-sari store members,” says Vincent. “With Sari-Sari Store Stories, we aim to celebrate them not only as business collaborators, but also as proud Filipino icons. Puregold remains committed to ensuring that the humble tindahan continues to thrive and remains a meaningful part of every community.”

The company’s strong performance in the third quarter highlights the strategic importance of these partnerships. Long-time sari-sari store owners and neighborhood retailers remain a core driver of Puregold’s sustained growth, relying on the company as a trusted supplier and business ally.

Through the series, Puregold honors these establishments while also reinforcing its commitment to inclusive growth and community-centered development. The initiative aims to elevate awareness of the critical role sari-sari stores play in sustaining local economies and supporting grassroots commerce.

