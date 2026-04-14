As Filipinos confront rising prices of basic goods, the friendly neighborhood sari-sari store is once again proving to be a reliable lifeline for Filipino families and communities.

Leading supermarket chain Puregold Price Club is putting the spotlight on the sari-sari store’s invaluable role in Filipino neighborhoods as it holds this year’s Tindahan ni Aling Puring (TNAP) Sari-Sari Store Convention.

Happening on May 14 to 16, 2026 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City with the theme “Panalong Lakbay Tungo sa Tagumpay,” the 2026 Tindahan ni Aling Puring Sari-Sari Store Convention is set to honor neighborhood store owners with a three-day event filled with exclusive discounts and treats from brand partners, free master-class sessions, performances from a star-studded lineup, and a grand raffle.

Day 1 is exclusive to Aling Puring members, while Puregold PERKS members can also join on May 15. They just need to bring their membership cards to enter for free. The third and last day is open to the public.

“At this year’s Aling Puring Convention, we salute our sari-sari stores as an indispensable pillar of Filipino society. At a time when we bear the impact of price hikes, sari-sari stores shine as an extension of Puregold, a reliable ally of Filipino families who need to stretch their budget. That’s why we have made it our core mission to support these micro-entrepreneurs,” said Vincent Co, Puregold President.

This year, the Puregold Sari-Sari Store Convention is extra special as Puregold marks a milestone of surpassing the 1-million membership mark for Tindahan ni Aling Puring. The loyalty program currently has 1.061 million members across the country, with Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao seeing the fastest growth.

“We have prepared a relevant lineup of activities where our Ka-Asensos will not only enjoy but also learn from industry experts. Through the convention, we aim to help our sari-sari store partners face the challenges of today while strengthening them for future disruptions,” said Mr. Co.

Reflecting its commitment to sari-sari store owners, Puregold has also launched new interventions to address the rising costs of doing business for sari-sari store owners.

For one, Puregold has significantly increased its specialized “Case Deals” and “Dealskarte Bundles,” designed to help sari-sari store owners maximize their profit margins despite inflation.

Puregold also expanded its fleet of Aling Puring Account Representatives (APARs), with nearly 1,000 dedicated door-to-door salespersons deployed across the country, bringing Puregold’s competitive pricing straight to the barangay level. This initiative allows store owners to restock without the added burden of transportation costs.

“For Puregold, sari-sari store owners are not just customers, they are partners in economic growth. Through the Aling Puring program, we equip them to thrive so that they are able to serve their own families, as well as their critical role in communities: a lifeline during the most challenging times,” said Mr. Co.

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