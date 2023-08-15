PUREGOLD has launched a film festival which welcomes both up-and-coming and experienced film directors who want to showcase their talents. It started accepting entries on Aug. 8.

“CinePanalo aims to leave audiences with the warm and fuzzy feeling that truly great cinema can inspire. On this note, we look forward to seeing the wonderful stories our local directors will earnestly share with the public,” said festival director Chris Cahilig at the launch of the supermarket chain’s first film festival.

Puregold will be giving production grants to help fund the works of selected filmmakers whose concepts follow the theme “Ang Kwentong Panalo ng Buhay” (The Winning Stories of Life). The deadline for pitches is on Oct. 27.

Five directors will be given P2.5 million each to produce a feature film for the festival. Twenty-five student filmmakers will be given P100,000 each to create shorts.

The competition films must reflect “timeless Pinoy values about love, family, and hope,” said Mr. Cahilig. A selection committee, the members of which Puregold will reveal in the coming weeks, will sift through all applications.

A three-day festival at the Gateway Cinemas in Quezon City will showcase the completed films from March 8 to 10, 2024. The short films will also be posted on Puregold’s official social media pages, including the Puregold Channel on YouTube.

“It’s exciting because Puregold is very keen on pursuing ‘retailtainment,’ as seen by its recent online series GV Boys, Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask, and Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile, which have garnered millions of views online,” Mr. Cahilig said.

He added that the festival will prove that films of high quality need not be gritty and harrowing — they can also be heartwarming and hope-filled stories.

Although there will be some brand intervention, it does not have to stick out like a sore thumb like other movies with product placements.

“For the most part, the filmmaker need not think about the brand too much,” said Mr. Cahilig.

Vincent Co, president of Puregold Price Club, Inc., said in a statement that CinePanalo aims to “uplift the spirits of young and gifted filmmakers who are just waiting for a break.”

Interested participants may e-mail thesecretariat@cinepanalo.com to receive the materials needed to apply. All applications and requirements must be in by Oct. 27. A shortlist of directors will be posted by Nov. 6. — Brontë H. Lacsamana